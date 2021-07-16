Katra hoteliers call on CEO Shrine Board, suggest measures on Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 16: A delegation of Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra called on Ramesh Kumar Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and discussed with him various measures for further encouraging pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi and Shiv Khori by adding more facilities to the pilgrims.

The delegation, comprising of its President Rakesh Wazir, Chairman Shyam Lal Kesar, Sr Vice President Virender Kesar and others, who put forward their suggestions to the CEO Shrine Board.

Rakesh Wazir suggested that a joint strategy be evolved wherein the Yatra of Vaishnodevi ji and Shiv Khori be strategized jointly in such a way that pilgrimage of both the places may increase simultaneously because both the pilgrim places have got the potential of attracting millions of people and can give employment to lacs of people besides development of whole area.

He further said that it is a live case study wherein Yatra of Shiv Khori has been increased from one lac to 20 lacs in one year in just few years and Yatra of Vaishnodevi ji also crossed one crore in one year figure in such a small time and if SMVD Shrine Board becomes a medium in promoting and facilitating the Yatra of Shiv Khori by way of Shrine Board’s different mediums and infrastructure like usage of Shrine Board’s website, putting of small Boards enroute Bhawan, starting of Helicopter service from Katra to Shiv Khori etc, its positive impact would be there on both the pilgrim places.

Shyam Lal Kesar emphasized for increasing the facilities of Vaishnodevi ji and particularly on the new Tarakote track including opening of more eating points vis-à-vis opening of the Yatra Slip Counter at Tarakote for the facilitation of the Yatries.

Virender Kesar requested for developing the places of pilgrim/Tourism interest around Katra vis-à-vis developing the infrastructure, keeping pilgrims intrest in mind like starting of Light and Sound shows on the history of Maa Vaishnodevi ji and developing the pilgrim spots around Katra in a magnificent way.

CEO Ramesh Kumar listened to the delegation patiently and assured that sympathetic consideration would be given to each and every point referred in the discussion and the items which pertain to him would be implemented shortly whereas the items pertaining to others would be taken up with the concerned.