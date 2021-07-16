Advisor Farooq reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today chaired a meeting of divisional and district level officers of various departments to review and finalize arrangements for upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Azha in Jammu division.

Advisor directed the officers of Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) to ensure that all eligible ration card holders are provided ration in the division. He asked the PHE and PDD authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and electricity during the celebration of this auspicious occasion of Eid to avoid any kind of inconvenience to the people.

He emphasized upon the officers to intensify market checking in all the district to ensure people get quality commodities at fixed rates as per the rate lists displayed in their shops. He also directed the concerned enforcement agencies to keep strict check on quality and rate of meat, chicken, fruit, vegetables, bakery and other essentials to curb any hoarding and profiteering. He also stressed on strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at these shops and the celebration venues to avoid spread of Covid-19 infection.

He appealed the people to strictly follow Covid SOPs while celebrating the festival besides offering Namaz at their homes to prevent Corona spread. He also directed concerned agencies and people for maintaining cleanliness in market places, Mosques and other areas.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langar and other senior officers of concerned departments apprised the Advisor about arrangements being put in place for celebration of Eid festival.

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Anshul Garg; Animal Husbandry Jammu, Vivek Sharma; Director, Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Krishan Lal; Director, FCS&CA Jammu, Dr N J Choudhary, SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli; Director and senior officers of allied departments were present in the meeting besides other Deputy Commissioners and SSPs from Jammu division participated online.