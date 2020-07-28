Katra-Bhawan underground cabling project inspected

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 28: Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation, Yasha Mudgul and Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board today reviewed the progress of underground cabling project from Katra to Bhawan.

A handout stated that the underground cabling work at Katra-Bhawan and adjoining areas which has been allotted to a contractor by the PDD by tendering at an estimated cost of Rs. 78 crore, will be partly funded under PMDP and partly by the Shrine Board.

This high utility project will have SCADA compliance based monitoring system of the electric network.

With the implementation of this major project, the existing HT/LT overhead electricity lines will be replaced by underground cabling to ensure uninterrupted power supply along the tracks and in the Bhawan area.

Accompanied by a team of concerned officers and engineers of the Shrine Board, Mudgul and Kumar inspected the pace of work of underground cabling on Tarakote Marg and Himkoti Marg upto Bhawan.

They stressed for completion of Tarakote Marg to Bhawan stretch within next seven days and Bhawan-Bhairon Ghati-Sanjichhat portion within next 15 days.

It was also emphasised that compressing and tile laying work should be taken up simultaneously, adding that the work on most congested areas need to be taken up on priority and while digging and execution of the work, safety of the track must be ensured.

Later, at a meeting, Mudgul and Kumar asked the executing agency to ensure expeditiously completion of the project as per the envisaged timeline.

Among those who participated in the meeting were Dr. Sunil Sharma and Vishavjeet Singh, Dy. CEOs and Naresh Kumar, SDM Bhawan.