Kashmir Valley Experiences Warmer Days, Colder Nights: MeT

SRINAGAR, Jan 15: Kashmir valley has been experiencing warmer days and colder nights in the wake of dry spell with no significant weather activity till January 24 on cards.

Summer like weather conditions prevail in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley and people were seen basking under the sun in parks and on the banks of iconic Dal Lake during the harshest part of winter “Chillia Kalan”.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature at 14.6°C on Sunday which was 8.2°C. above normal against 6.4°C, while the minimum temperature further dipped to -4.3°C on Monday against the -4.2°C recorded Sunday night.

Srinagar witnessed a record 15.0°C maximum temperature on January 13 which was 8.6°C above normal of 6.4°C since 2003 during this period of the season.

The other stations of the Kashmir valley also witnessed 8-9°C above normal day temperature on the previous day.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar predicted dry weather likely to continue till January 24 with feeble Western Disturbances (WDs) approaching on 16th and 20th evening.

It said under the influence of these WDs, the weather will remain generally cloudy with the possibility of light Rain/Snow over isolated middle & higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Overall, there is no significant weather activity till January 24”, the MeT office added.

As per the indications of different models, the outlook during January 25-27, there is a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places during the period.

Meanwhile, Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of-4.2°C against -4.0°C a day ago, while Kokernag recorded a low of -2.0°C against the -2.2°C recorded the previous night.

Pahalgam dipped to -5.6°C against -5.5°C recorded the previous night. It was still 1.5°C above normal for the tourist spot of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg plummeted to -2.8°C against the -1.2°C recorded on the previous night. It was 5.1°C above normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir.

Kupwara recorded a low of -4.1°C against the -4.0°C recorded the previous day. It was 1.2°C below normal for the frontier Kashmir district during this period of the season, the MeT office said. (Agencies)