Kashmir University admission 2021 provisional list out, check details here

Kashmir University admission 2021: Attention candidates, Kashmir University has released the provisional admission list for the BBA/BCA/B SCIT/B Com and BA (Hons) MCMP programme, session 2021-22, on its official website. Candidates can check the provisional list by visiting the official website, i.e., kashmiruniversity.net. As per the official notice, the last date to submit the required documents and complete the admission process is May 29, 2021.

Kashmir University admission 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., kashmiruniversity.net.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘List of candidates provisionally selected for the admission to the BBA/BCA/B SCIT/B Com and BA (Hons) MCMP programme for the session 2021-22 in various university-affiliated private colleges”.

Step 3: A new page with a PDF page will appear on the page.

Step 4: Scroll down and check your result.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

Click here for the direct link

Candidates are requested to visit the official website and read the full notification carefully.