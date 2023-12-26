Kashmir reports 2200 fire incidents from Jan-Nov this year

36 forest fires reported with loss of 9 lives

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Dec 26: Kashmir has reported over 2,200 fire incidents from January to November this year, during which 1,462 structures suffered damage, resulting in a loss of 9 lives and 36 forest fires.

The details indicate that the highest number of fire incidents were reported in the Srinagar district during this period, with the highest number of forest fires reported in the Budgam district.

According to the figures made available by the Kashmir Range of Fire & Emergency Services, 15 people suffered injuries, and 74 vehicles, along with 109 electricity transformers, were damaged since January in various fire incidents reported across Kashmir.

District-wise details state that 472 fire incidents were reported in Srinagar district, with 284 structures suffering damage, along with 23 shops and 6 shopping complexes. During this period in Srinagar, 23 vehicles and 38 electricity transformers were also damaged in various fire incidents.

In Budgam district, 225 fire incidents were reported during this period, causing damage to 119 structures, along with 6 shops and 10 shopping complexes. In the district, 8 vehicles and 9 electricity transformers were also damaged apart from witnessing 12 forest fires during this period.

From district Anantnag, the official details state that 249 fire incidents were reported, resulting in damage to 139 structures, along with 27 shops and 6 shopping complexes. Four vehicles and 9 electricity transformers were also involved in the fire incidents, with 2 forest fires reported during this period.

As of November, District Kupwara witnessed 268 fire incidents, during which 227 structures were damaged, along with 18 shops and 6 shopping complexes. During this period, various fire incidents caused damage to 5 vehicles and 15 electricity transformers, with the district also reporting 15 forest fires.

Concerning district Pulwama, a total of 207 fire incidents were reported, resulting in damage to 118 structures, along with 46 shops. Fourteen vehicles and 4 electricity transformers were also damaged in various blaze incidents while 4 forest fires were also reported from the district.

In Shopian, which reported the least number of fire incidents, 104, 81 structures were damaged, along with 25 shops and 3 shopping complexes. During this period, 4 vehicles and 5 electricity transformers were also damaged.

With regard to the district Ganderbal, 128 fire incidents were reported, resulting in damage to 80 structures, along with 5 shops and 2 shopping complexes. Five vehicles and 4 electricity transformers were also damaged in the fire incidents.

In Baramulla, as per the details, 341 incidents of fire were reported, with 207 structures and 50 shops suffering damage. The district also witnessed damage to 6 vehicles and 14 electricity transformers, along with 10 cases of forest fires.

Concerning the district Kulgam, a total of 108 fire incidents were reported, resulting in damage to 85 structures and 12 shops. During this period, 6 vehicles and 6 electricity transformers were also damaged.

Lastly, Bandipora, as per the details, reported a total of 155 fire incidents during the period since January this year, resulting in damage to 122 structures and 26 shops. In various fire incidents, a vehicle and 5 electricity transformers were also damaged, with one incident of a forest fire.