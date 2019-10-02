Kashmir people should have faith; India is country of Gandhi: Malik

‘People of India should take Kashmiris along’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Governor Satya Pal Malik said today that people of Kashmir should live with the faith that India is their country and the country of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who had seen the ray of hope in Kashmir.

In a brief chat with a news agency on the sidelines of a function on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Malik said: “Kashmiri Logon Ko Bharose Ke Saath Rehna Chahiye Yeh Unka Mulk Hai, Gandhi Ka Mulk Hai (the people of Kashmir should live with faith that this is their nation, this is the nation of Gandhi)”.

At the same time, the Governor said the people of India should also embrace the people of Kashmir.

“Gandhi Unki Tareef Karke Gaye Hain Aur Hindustan Ke Logon Ko Inki Izzat Karni Padegi Aur Apne Saath Laga Ke Rakhna Padega (Gandhi had praised the people of Kashmir and the people of India should respect the people of the Valley and take them along)”, Malik said.

The Governor recalled the famous quote of Mahatma Gandhi following violence during partition of the country in 1947 that he sees the ray of hope in Kashmir.

“When there was violence in India and Pakistan, Mahatma Gandhi came here and said that he sees light in Kashmir, as everyone was living in harmony,” Malik said.

Earlier, Malik offered ‘Shramdaan’ for massive plastic waste collection drives under the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign organised on the occasion of celebration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of Nation.

Expressing gratitude to the ‘Safai Karamcharis’ for their contribution towards ensuring cleanliness, the Governor saluted them for their commitment towards keeping localities neat and clean. He made various announcements for the Safai Karamcharis, including provision of full health and life insurance and making available houses along with all basic amenities to them at affordable prices.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Governor observed that our regular contribution towards ensuring cleanliness in our surroundings is the befitting tribute which can be paid to a visionary leader like Gandhiji for whom cleanliness was next to Godliness. He said that with the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission on 2nd October, 2014 by the Prime Minister, people were sensitized about the significance of maintaining sanitation and hygiene at public places and at personal level and with the result that today they can proudly say that our country is ‘Open Defecation Free’. He complimented the officials engaged in making J&K and Ladakh ODF in a record time.

Malik said that ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign being a Jan Andolan requires the support of all citizens to own the cause and make J&K and Ladakh free from single use plastic.