Kashmir Parts Lashes By Rains, Snowfall At Ski Resort Of Gulmarg

Srinagar, Mar 12: Parts of Kashmir Valley were lashed by light rains while the ski resort of Gulmarg received fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours, officials said.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar said that some parts of the Kashmir valley were lashed by rain while the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district received yet another light spell of fresh snowfall.

Gulmarg received 2.0cm of snowfall and 2.2 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours until 0830 hours today, while Pahalgam received 0.6mm of rainfall, Kupwara 0.2 mm, and Kokernag 1.2 mm of rainfall, the MeT office said.

The weather is likely to remain dry today, while there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow in many places with thunder and lightning accompanied by gusty winds on March 13.

The weather will remain partially to generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain and snow at a few places on March 14, the MeT office said.

Heavy snowfall can also occur in a few higher reaches, an independent weather forecaster, Kashmir Weather, said.

The weather is likely to remain dry from March 15 to March 20, it said.

The night temperature dropped at some stations; however, it was recorded above normal in Kashmir Valley during the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday.

Srinagar had a low of 5.9°C against the 6.3°C recorded during the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday. It was 2.2°C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir recorded a low of 5.8°C against 4.4°C, while the picnic spot of Kokernag also settled at 4.4°C for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The night temperature at Pahalgam witnessed a drop and was recorded at 1.7°C against 2.2°C a day ago. It was 2.9°C above normal for the famous tourist hot spot of south Kashmir.

The temperature at the ski resort of Gulmarg also dropped and was recorded at -1.6°C against -1.0°C the previous night. It was 1.7°C above normal for the valley of meadows in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

Kupwara recorded 4.0°C for the second consecutive day today. It was 1.7°C above normal for the frontier Kashmir district on Tuesday, the MeT office said. (Agencies)