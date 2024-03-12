Development Work For Us Is A Mission To Build Nation, Not To Win Elections: PM Modi

Ahmedabad, Mar 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government undertakes developmental works as part of its mission to build the nation and not to win elections as perceived by some people.

He was speaking at an event in Sabarmati area of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Rs 85,000 crore railway projects, including the launch of 10 new Vande Bharat trains.

“Some people try to look at our efforts through the electoral lens. Let me tell you that we undertake developmental works as part of a mission to build the nation, not to form a government (by winning elections). We want to ensure that our youth do not suffer what their past generations suffered. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

The PM said that in the last 10 years, his government spent around six times more amount for the development of railways than was done earlier.

“In just over two months of 2024, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation of Rs 11 lakh crore projects,” he said.

“I started my life on railway tracks, so I know how bad our railways were earlier,” he said.

Modi said he discontinued the separate railway budget and included it in the Union budget so that government money can be used for the development of Railways.

The PM also said that till now, 350 ‘Aastha’ trains have facilitated 4.5 lakh people to visit Ayodhya. (Agencies)