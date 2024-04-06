Kashmir history: Setting the prejudiced discourse right

Pradeep Kaul Khodballi

Name of Book ……Kashmir under Shariyat

Author : Dr R L Bhat

Publisher : Gulshan Books Kashmir

Pages : 428

Price : Rs 2595

Kashmir under Shariyat by noted researcher and scholar Dr R L Bhat is actually second book of what the author calls Kashmir Quartet. In fact, Kashmir quartet is a set of four deeply researched books on Kashmir history from twelfth century to sixteenth century mainly through the prism of Persian chroniclers.

The prime template of Kashmir under Shariyat is the first authentic Persian history called Taarikh- Syyaid Ali (TSA). The author discuses TSA in detail and at the end of the book gives its original Persian version. And also comments on the notes of A.Q Rafiqi’s introduction to his voluminous History of Kashmir are given in the appendix of the book which covers almost half of the book itself. It may be noted here that Rafiqi is held as a scholar of ‘impeccable credentials’ by some quarters in Kashmir. The author painstakingly debunks his assertions with proofs taken from the Persian sources as well as the eye witness accounts of Rajtaragini historians. Thus, the author has really laboured hard to set the facts as they stand.

Kashmir under Shariyat, to my mind is not a new book on Kashmir history nor is it a coloured or doctored rehash or re- engineering of history. It is a huge effort of a deeply research oriented writer, who has only one thing in mind and that is to set the slanted narrative, by Persian histographies right in the light of compelling proofs and eye witness accounts.

The author has earned a name for himself as a prolific writer on different subjects, he exhibits a unique trait of gratitude as he dedicates the book to his father and uncle. He remembers warmly his father and uncle to whom he seems deeply indebted. For his uncle, he nurtures a deep bond and it is here that a delicate trait of the author resonates. The book is written in a unique scheme that makes it only more interesting. After the traditional dedication, the author gives the reader a key to help him read the correct way, words of Sanskrit, Persian, Hindi or Urdu and Kashmiri in the English alphabet. This scheme, he calls RRK or Rationalised Roman for Kashmiri. This is followed by an erudite introduction in which the historical background of the book and various related things about the first history in Persian called Tariikh-Sayyid Ali is given. This introduction actually sets the tone of the book in so far as the glaring discrepancies of Persian histories about Kashmir is concerned. So, this way, the introduction is a key to the book. Written in an un- impeded way without the encumbrances of quotes, comments or counter quotes the introduction reveals us the style of the author and his method of expression, which to my mind is very engaging. The style of a book of history ought not to be always imprisoned in the overburdening process of event telling but must present the facts, events and incidents in a gripping style. Here, the author seems successful.

The introduction perhaps for the first time with ample proof debunks the exploits of Miir Ali Hamadani in Kashmir. Contrary to the view held by many zealous and over eager writers in Kashmir that he visited Kashmir three times is refuted not only by the author but few others with the help of historical records. The author quotes a special number of Sheeraja on Syed Ali Hamadani in which majority of authors are silent upon the purported theory of his three visits to Kashmir; despite, the fact that Sayyid Ali and his predecessor Qazii Ibhrahim both emphasize that Mir Hamadani visited Kashmir only once. The graphic details of destruction of splendid Hindu temples of Avantipora, Bijebehara and Machhabhavan. The author in a forceful way exposes the over- eagerness and blind zeal with which many Persian and contemporary writers in Kashmir have given full vent to the flights of their imagination, without caring a wee bit to the relevant authentic records and primary sources while discussing the otherwise impossible activities and undertakings of Mii Ali Hamadani. He quotes one writer, Abdul Majid in his article “Shahii Hamadaan and Kashmir” in which the said author gives us a fantastic account of a mosque built by Shah Hamdaan at the foot hills of Sia-chin glacier! Kashmir under Shariyat exposes many such myths, fanciful imaginations and glaring omissions in Persian and even modern histories of Kashmir. An avid and serious reader, upon reading the book by Dr R L BHAT is forced to reshape his opinion about such histories and cast genuine doubts about their classification as genuine histories or mythological accounts of blind marchers of zealous Islam. This book exposes the false and doctored narrative of Kashmir under Islamic rule as a reign of illumination and liberation. The sensitive and discerning reader of modern times is shocked by the heartless, inhuman and blatantly anti- humanity narrative of Zhakhiratul- Muluk, the guide book by Miir Syed Ali Hamadani for the rulers to follow in which the conditions laid down for non- Muslims is detailed. These conditions are not only shocking in content but betray in full measure the utter disregard, such proselytisers of Islam under the dubious cloak of ‘sainthood’ had for the culture and religious beliefs of non- Muslims. The author, it seems, has opened a window that was long closed thus denied any substantial peep into the barbaric inanities heaped upon the Hindus of Kashmir. The author lists all these conditions for non-Muslims, some of which are: no new temple should be built in the domain whose ruler is a Muslim, they should not ride a horse with saddle and rein, they should not carry swords or arrows, they should not build houses near Muslim neighborhoods, they should not wail over their dead loudly, they should respect Muslims, they should not wear a ring with name engraved upon it, if a Muslim enters their house, they should feed him for three days and entertain him well etc. The author, through the listing of these conditions has not only done a great service for incoming generations to comprehend the ugly face of puritanical Islam but has also exposed the diabolical plan to stamp out diversity and stop the flow of a great civilizational process in Kashmir.

The book is replete with copious foot notes which are equal in size to the main body of the book. In these foot notes many events and incidents are given comprehensively which have a bearing on the history of Kashmir. In these foot notes the sad events about the destruction of Mahasrii temple, Rana Swamin Temple or Bijebehara Temple are given. The destruction of Rana Swamin temple and building of Jama masjid at its place finds mention also. On page 85 mention is made of 240 kilograms of sacred thread worn by Hindus were burnt. The heaps of injustice perpetrated upon the non-Muslims in Kashmir at the hands of Kashmir under Shariyat outlines the bias of all Persian historians about eye witness accounts and primary sources like Jonraja, Srivara, and Suka. Instead, a highly colourful, and imaginary narrative is set which does not provide justice to truth and facts about the history of Kashmir. A curious incident is given regarding the assertion of historian Peer Hasan Khoyami about the lost 35 kings of Kashmir and that he discovered them all through a copy of Ratnakara Puraan, but strangely after few days he claims that he had ‘lost’ that particular copy. The author stresses the fact that no such a work named Ratankaar Puraan ever finds mention in Kashmir history.

After an elaborate introduction, the reign of different rulers from Shahabuddin to Muhammad Shah is given in eight chapters. This is followed by the reign of Chaks, after which Kashmir enters realm of the Mughals.

The privations that Hindus suffered at the hands of Mir Mohammad Hamadani (son of Sayyid Ali Hamadani) who instigated Sultan Sikander to root out all vestiges of Hindu culture finds a comprehensive mention. There seems a silent competition between the elder Sayyid and his apprentice son over zeal of enforcing Shariyat in its stark reality. The book also mentions persecution of Hindus at the hands of Shamas-ud-din Arakii and the destruction of temples, viharas and Mutths there-after. The conflict between Shais and Suunis is also given and how it resulted in blood shed. The triangular conflict between Shais, Suunis and Hindus of 1721 AD is perhaps for the first time given here and how Hindus were reduced to disgust and pecuniary as a result of these riots.

Kashmir Under Shariyat is a work of seminal importance. It paves way for an exhaustive analysis of the history of Kashmir under Islamic rule taking into consideration primary sources and eye witness accounts, which unfortunately due to a clear religious bias have been ignored by all Persian historians and even modern Historians like GMD Suufi and AQ Rifiqi. This book thus sets a new template of understanding history through facts and not fiction. For a serious and objective reader or scholar, this book is a must read and is eminently worthy to occupy a position of ready reference in any history book shelf of substance of a top- notch library.