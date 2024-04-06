Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Goonj Setu Fellowship 2024-25

Description: Goonj Setu Fellowship 2024-25 is an opportunity offered by Goonj, a non-profit organisation to graduates aged between 21 to 30 years by 31st July 2024. This programme provides an opportunity to individuals to develop an understanding about themselves and the larger social ecosystem, the dynamics, innovations, and how small things can bring about significant changes.

Eligibility: Open to applicants between 21 and 30 years as on July 31, 2024, having graduated from a recognised institution by the same date. A basic understanding of English or Hindi and proficiency in Microsoft Office and other relevant computer tools are required.

Prizes & Rewards: A fixed monthly fellowship stipend ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 22,000, depending on the city.

Last Date to Apply: 22-04-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/GGSF1

Scholarship Name 2: Vardhman Foundation Shakun Oswal Scholarship

Description: An initiative of Vardhman Textiles Limited that aims to support the educational needs of diploma/ITI students.

Eligibility: Students studying in any year of diploma/ITI courses after Class 10 and/or 12 are eligible.

Applicants must have secured at least 50% marks in their Class 10 and/or 12 examination.

The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to ?6,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 20,000

Last Date to Apply: 20-04-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/SOSP1

Scholarship Name 3: The Cadence Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: Cadence Design Systems Private Limited & Concern India Foundation invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses in the Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, or Ahmedabad regions to continue their education.

Eligibility: Open to applicants residing and studying in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, or Ahmedabad (Indian nationals only) pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Prizes & Rewards: Financial support for key educational expenses

Last Date to Apply: 30-05-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/TCSP4