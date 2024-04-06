Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Rakesh Kumar to all: ” True people and well-wishers are just like stars. They constantly shine. But often we don’t see them until the dark hour come in our life”.

2. To all from Ruchika Gupta: “Time is precious. Make sure you spend it with the right people”.

3. From Aagosh Tandon to all: “Just do your best and enjoy the rest” .

4. To all from Shiv Kumar Sharma: “You only can change your fate, so keep going until you get what you want”.

5. From Dr Ritika Sambyal to all: “Your most precious commodity is time, consume it wisely, for it is the currency of life that, once spent, can never be reclaimed”.

6.To all from Dr Deepak Pathania: ” Wish others what you are seeking, it will find your address too”.

7. From Kamit Koul to all: “Fuel your intent with the spark of passion to win”.

8. To all from Usha Raina: “Dirty water doesn’t stop plants from growing, so don’t let negative words stop your progress”.

9. From Rishab Raina to all: “Use your smile to change the world but don’t let the world change your smile”.

10. To all from Minnoli Sharma: “Eyes are useless when the mind is blind”.