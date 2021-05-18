Kashmir gynaecologist thanks PM Modi for appreciating efforts of healthcare workers during interaction

SRINAGAR: Dr Tazyeen Younis, a leading Gynaecologist from Kashmir has expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the interaction, saying it was heartening to see that the efforts of healthcare workers are being recognising by the PM himself in the form of appreciation for the medical fraternity.

Dr Tazyeen is a Gynaecologist posted at CHC Chanapora from the last one year when the community center was designated as COVID-19 hospital due to the rise of coronavirus infections across Kashmir.

“We are humbled from the gesture of PM (Modi) Sahab who has acknowledged our small but sincere efforts during the current pandemic,” Dr Tazyeen said.

On Monday PM Modi interacted with a group of doctors from across the country which also included Dr Tazyeen and other doctors from the hospital through a video conferencing to discuss Covid-19 related situation.

At CHC Chanapora, Dr Tazyeen is currently engaged in conducting deliveries of COVID-19 patients (pregnant women) and also providing them counseling, food and medicines.

Elaborating about the hospital, she said that CHC Chanapora facility was created last year in July on war footing basis and subsequently started functioning in August 2020.

The medical facility caters all types of COVID-19 patients whether on medical side or obstetrics (positive pregnant mothers) of district Budgam and a few other areas of nearby districts also.

The facility is headed by Dr Iqbal Fateh Khan as nodal officer with 4 to 5 teams of doctors and nursing staff etc which includes physician, gynaecologist, anaesthesiologist, medical officers and nursing staff with supportive staff.

Dr Tazyeen Younis (gynaecologist), Dr Jeevan (gynaecologist), Dr Riyaz Dagga (physician), Dr Umar Qadir (anaesthesiologist) and Fancy Akhter (staff nurse).

“With the dedication of the whole team including doctors and paramedics, our efforts have bore fruit as PM himself is appreciating our work. I along with the team are overwhelmed by the blessings that the Prime Minister has showered on us,” she said and added that the appreciation from PM has encouraged the team and boosted their morale to do more for the people during the current crisis situation.

“I shared our work done with the Prime Minister who reciprocated with the appreciation for the whole team of the hospital,” she said.

In her four-minute interaction with the Prime Minister, Dr Tazyeen briefed him about the work being carried out at the hospital about pregnant women, besides informing him about other support from the UT administration, central government due to which the hospital was being made operational in August 2020 for COVID-19 related activities.

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha for their support and providing all the medical and other facilities to the hospital within no time.

Dr Tazyeen has also a message for expecting mothers while urging them that if any pregnant woman tests positive for coronavirus, she should not panic instead approach a doctor.

“These expecting mothers should immediately isolate themselves, have a healthy and proper diet, mask-up themselves and take routine exercises besides taking folic acids, vitamin D, and calcium and they can also go for teleconsultation in case of emergency as we are available 24/7,” she added.