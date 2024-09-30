Kashmir celebrating festival of democracy, resurgence of democratic aspiration: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29 : Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that Kashmir is celebrating the festival of democracy and resurgence of democratic aspiration which had gone dormant.

In an exclusive interview to national news channel, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “what we witness today is the mainstreaming of democracy in Jammu & Kashmir and the credit for this entirely goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“It is heartening to see the transformation in the region where fear has been replaced by hope and just as the contesting candidates in large number are turning out to try their fortune, the voters in equal numbers are coming out to exercise their franchise”, stated Dr. Jitendra Singh, highlighting the active participation of people in the ongoing Assembly elections.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is a miraculous transformation from the times when the Returning Officer would reject all the nomination papers and accept only one that of the ruling Party candidate, who would be declared elected uncontested. From that era we entered into the era of 8% to 10% with limited participation and room for manoeuvrability to elect the dynasts generation after generation. For the first time, he said, the election seen in Jammu & Kashmir, particularly in Kashmir valley is the same as seen anywhere else in the country.

The Union Minister emphasised that the people of the region, particularly in Jammu, are eager to bring the BJP back to power, having witnessed equitable development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

With the third and last phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls due on October 1, Dr Jitendra Singh discussed the BJP’s transformative agenda for J&K and the party’s vision for the future.

“For years, Jammu alleged discrimination, but in the past ten years, both Jammu and Kashmir have seen equal progress. Prior to 2014, agitations were common, but today, peace and development have taken centre stage,” he said.

Highlighting the development in his own constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out the unprecedented growth in healthcare and infrastructure. “My constituency is perhaps the only one in the country with three centrally funded medical colleges. Airports are being developed, and Kishtwar will soon have one as well. Modi has blessed this region with growth that was long overdue,” he said.

On the issue of water rights, Dr Jitendra Singh credited Prime Minister Modi for completing stalled projects under the Indus Water Treaty, which had left India with a lesser share of water as compared to Pakistan. “Modi completed the projects that ensure India’s rightful share of the water from the Ravi River, water that was previously flowing into Pakistan.

Speaking on the BJP’s long-standing commitment to revoking Article 370, Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that it was a matter of conviction for the party. “It was in the Jan Sangh manifesto. Syama Prasad Mukherjee had a clear vision that until we are in power, we won’t be able to implement our agenda. Vajpayee couldn’t do it due to coalition constraints, but it was destined for Modi to fulfil this promise.”

Dr Jitendra Singh also pointed out how Article 370 had been exploited by certain political leaders in Kashmir for personal gain. “Politicians used Article 370 to keep the people of Kashmir underdeveloped and under their control. For the first time in 50 years, Assembly elections will be held for a five-year term. It was these leaders who prevented the implementation of the Panchayati Raj Act, keeping funds in their personal accounts.”

He spoke passionately about the plight of West Pakistan refugees, who were denied basic rights for decades. “These Refugees were nationalists, but they weren’t granted citizenship in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress and NC didn’t see them as part of their vote bank, so they ignored their rights. This has changed under Modi, he added.

On the issue of Statehood, Dr Jitendra Singh was confident, echoing Modi’s previous statements. “Statehood will be restored. The opposition is simply trying to claim credit for something that is already in the pipeline.

Dr Jitendra Singh concluded by speaking about Jammu and Kashmir’s crucial role in India’s economic future. “Before 2014, India was classified among the ‘fragile five’, but under Modi’s leadership, we are now in the top five. With resources like ‘purple revolution’, lithium ore in Reasi and Neelam or Sapphire ores in Kishtwar, J&K will be pivotal in India’s rise to economic supremacy.”

As the third and final phase of the elections approaches, Dr Jitendra Singh’s words reflect a sense of optimism and confidence in the BJP’s vision for a united and developed Jammu and Kashmir. With promises of restored Statehood and continued growth, the stage is set for what could be a defining moment in the region’s political history.