Legends League Cricket ‘unlikely’ in Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: The much-anticipated 3rd edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC), originally scheduled to take place at Jammu’s Maulana Azad Stadium from October 3 to 7, is now unlikely to proceed as planned due to the ongoing Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) has reportedly withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) that was previously granted to the event organizers, which has put the tournament in jeopardy. Official sources indicate that the JKSC has already communicated to the LLC organizers, advising them to find an alternative venue. The council cited significant challenges in conducting the event smoothly, as the Government machinery is heavily engaged in the election process.

Additionally, the Maulana Azad Stadium has suffered damage to its outfield from a recent political rally, which requiredsubstantial repairs to ensure it meets international cricket standards. The decision has come as a disappointment to local cricket fans, who were eagerly anticipating the matches after last season’s success.

Ticket sales for the event had begun on September 22 and were met with overwhelming enthusiasm. Many fans were looking forward to watching over a hundred international cricket stars compete in what promised to be an exciting tournament.

The LLC had already commenced its tournament at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur from September 20, with the Jammu leg being the third in the series. The previous edition of the LLC saw packed stadiums, showcasing the fervor for cricket among local fans.

The final leg of the LLC is scheduled to take place at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on October 9, 2024, where cricket enthusiasts have long awaited the opportunity to witness live matches, some for nearly half a century. With the future of the Jammu leg uncertain, the hopes of many local fans hang in the balance.

However, when the office of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) contacted none of the officials was available for comment on the recent development.