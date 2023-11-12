Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: Dr R L Bhat’s yet another book Kashmir After Kalhana hits stands today.

The book was released at a function in Writers Club atK L Sehgal Hall here this morning. The well known writer and columnist, Padamshri Dr K N Pandita presided over the function while another scholar, Dr R L Shant was the chief guest. The welcome address was made by the president of Samprati, R L Jawhar. He termed Dr Bhat a fearless writer who has over one dozen books on varied subjects to his credit.

The stage was managed by Pardeep Koul Khudbali an academician. The introductory address cum paper on the book was read by Prof P N Trisal a great linguist. He highly acclaimed Dr Bhat for his literary works and said the author being a well known writer has mastery over Sanskrit as well as Persian.

He said the author has done exhaustive study of Kashmir history before writing the book. Maintaining that distortions have been made in Kashmiri history he gave credit to Bhat for exposing the same with historical evidence and background.

Dr R L Bhat in his speech said that translation of Baristan Shahi by K N Pandita was the basis for him to go for deep study of Kashmir history and he made references to various history books which were studied by him to ascertain the facts and counter those historians who tried to distort the basic history of Kashmir.

He said that the younger generation needs to study the history of Kashmir and know the facts. He said even some Muslim historians have put the facts about the Hindu period of Kashmir straight but some distorted them at later stage and created confusion among the people.

He said there was no dark period in Kashmir as stated by some historians during the period of Hindu rulers but they were so strong and brave that even Mohammed Gazni an Afghan warrior could not dare to enter Kashmir and attack it.

Dr R L Shant, while appreciating the work of the author said it was for the first time that Sanskrit and Persian history was co related and credit for the same goes to Dr Bhat.

Dr K N Pandita said that book is based on great research work and all parameters have been applied while making this research. He said the history written by Muslim historians in Kashmir is not history in real sense but they have praised Sofis and skipped the Hindu contribution.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Tej Sagar, vice president Samprati.