DM reviews arrangements for Jhiri Mela

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: District Magistrate, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today visited the shrine of Baba Jitto and reviewed the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual Jhiri Festival. The annual Mela will commence from November 26 and culminate on December 5.

He was accompanied by SSP Jammu, Dr Vinod Kumar; SSP Security; SDM Marh, Manu Hansa; ACD Jammu, Preeti Sharma and other concerned officers.

The DM inspected the shrine and its surroundings and took stock of the preparations for the festival. He directed the officers to ensure road connectivity, improvement of roads by fixing potholes, provision of basic amenities such as drinking water and toilet facility, security and parking facility for the devotees.

He also stressed on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in and around the shrine and asked the officers to deploy adequate sanitation staff and dustbins. He said that the festival is a great opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region and attract tourists. He asked the officers to ensure that the visitors get a memorable experience during their visit.

The DM also interacted with the members of the local organizing committee and assured them of full support from the administration.

The Jhiri Mela is celebrated every year in the memory of Baba Jitto, a farmer Saint who sacrificed his life for the cause of justice and righteousness. Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country throng the shrine to pay their obeisance and seek blessings.

Later during the day, the DM also visited Purani Mandi, Raghunath Bazar and other bazaars in the heart of the old Jammu city in view of the coming Diwali festival.