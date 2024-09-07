Karma catches up with you

B L Razdan

“Karma has a way of catching up with you, especially when you laughed in her face one too many times.” (Jay Crownover)

Karma is a spiritual belief that is all about cause and effect. The thinking is that if you put good into the world, good comes back to you. If you choose to do harm, well, you can’t cheat karma, folks. While some of us prefer to call it the Golden Rule: “do unto others as you would have them do unto you”; the sentiment being the same. Be kind! But saying it is sometimes easier said than done. Sometimes we need a daily reminder to start the day in a generous frame of mind. That’s why we like starting the day on a positive note.

Karma has a unique way of catching up. What goes around comes around – both good and bad. Over the millennia, people have come up with many different ways to talk about the type of cosmic justice that says people are fated to get what they deserve – good or bad. People who believe in this call it karma, generally speaking, and see it as a way of making life fair, at least in the end. “Do unto others as you would have them do to you.” “You get back the same energy you put out.” “As you sow, so shall you reap.” These are other expressions validating the theory of Karma.

Manasa, vaacha, karmana are three Sanskrit words corresponding to one’s thoughts, speech and deeds. In most Indian languages, these three words are together used to describe a state of consistency expected of an individual. The motto Manasa, Vaacha, Karmana is usually invoked to imply that one should strive to achieve the state where one’s thoughts, speech and the actions coincide. These three words are also representative of the three forms of Karma, that is, if you think bad about something or somebody, you instantly do a wrong karma; the same being applicable to the speech and action as well. Obviously, one has to be alert all the while on these three counts. Watch your thoughts. They become words. Watch your words. They become deeds. The principle of Karma finds mention in a host of our ancient scriptures like Mahanarayanan Upanishad, Akshi Upanishad, Chanakya Neeti, and many other scriptural texts. “You are what your deep driving desire is; as your deep driving desire is, so is your will; as your will is so is your deed and as your deed is so is your destiny.” Brihadaranyaka Upanishad. “In consequence of what I have done to the Brahmanas in thought, word, and deed, I do not feel any pain now (even though I am lying on a bed of arrows).” Mahabharata (13.8.16) These words also find resonance in at least one version of the Guru Gita and other scriptures:

CakShuShaa manasaa vaacaa

KarmaNah ca caturvidham .

Prasaadayati Yo lokam

Tam loko? nuprasiidati

(Whoever makes the world happy with his looks, thoughts, words and actions; the world also makes him happy.) A more elaborate explanation would be that the world will make a man happy if he makes the world happy with his looks, thoughts words and actions. In short the way to be happy is to see well, think well, speak well and act well so as to make the world happy. Such persons need not worry about their happiness because the world will take care of their happiness.

The most celebrated words have sometimes been ascribed to the Buddha inasmuch as the Dhammapada, the best-known book in the Pali Buddhist canon compiled over 2500 years ago, does contain a passage that is distinct but is very closely related. The Dhammapada, probably compiled in the third century B.C. with a translation done by Thomas Byrom as: “We are what we think. All that we are arises with our thoughts. With our thoughts we make the world. Speak or act with an impure mind; and trouble will follow you as the wheel follows the ox that draws the cart.” Another slightly modified version that finds place in old scriptures reads: “Manas-ekam, Vachas-ekam, Karman-ekam Mahatmanaam” meaning that great people are consistent in their thoughts, words and actions. In other words, the person who can coordinate his thoughts with his words and his words with his deeds is indeed a great soul.

The word “karma” comes from Hindu and Buddhist practices and is specifically talking about how a person’s actions not only in this life but also during previous lives (states of existence) decide to a very large extent one’s fate in future lives. Rather than being just an act of revenge, it encourages people to take responsibility for their actions and to expect and accept the consequences. And it’s not always a bad thing, as this true story reveals.

Several years ago, when Justice Ranganath Mishra was the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India, he was invited as the Chief Guest at the Law College of Puri, Odisha. On that particular day, before reaching the college function, he went to the Jagannath temple, Puri, to have Darshan of Lord Jagannath and while returning, he heard someone calling him by his name “Ranganath Babu” several times. He was astonished as to who could call him like this in a loud voice, that too near the temple entrance and whether it was for him or someone else !! In a dilemma, he looked back and saw one beggar with an ugly face, inflicted with leprosy and bandage covering his hands and legs, calling him.

Justice Mishra asked him “Who are you and why are you calling me?” The caller replied, “Sir, you do not remember me. I am the notorious Kulia Daku (bandit). A few years ago, when you were practising in Odisha High Court, I was your client. In a robbery and murder case, I was awarded lifetime rigorous imprisonment by the lower Court, but you had fought my case in appeal before the Odisha High Court and got me acquitted. But actually, I was the culprit as I had murdered one person and looted his money and gold. Similarly, in other cases also, I was set free, without any punishment.”

Continued he, “Sir, though I was set free by the Justice of human beings, in the court of the Almighty I was severely punished and contracted leprosy throughout my body and consequently lost limbs. My family, my kith and kin hated me and drove me out from the village. Hence, now I am crawling on the road and begging for food. Near the temple gate, sometimes someone gives food or else I go without food.” Hearing this, Justice Mishra gave him a hundred rupees’ note and left silently, with a heavy heart.

At the Law College function, Justice Mishra narrated this true incident, with tears in his eyes. He said, “We are judges here, to set free or sentence someone, as per our wit. But there is one more UPPER COURT above, where no wit works and the culprit would be punished for sure”. It is the law of retribution or law of Karma in operation.

Karma is one of the fundamental laws of the universe. Once set in motion, there is normally no way to avoid the karma of past actions. But we can do much to change how severe the consequences will be. Moving away from bad behaviour, serving others, meditation and attunement with a guru can have the mitigating effect on the severity of the karmaphal (fruits of Karma). Things will improve in the future if we make the right spiritual efforts now.

Though based on the Sanatan Dharam philosophy from where it was adopted in the Buddhist thought, it has found takers in other cultures across the world. “When you truly understand karma, then you realize you are responsible for everything in your life.” (Keanu Reeves) “It is impossible to build one’s own happiness on the unhappiness of others. This perspective is at the heart of Buddhist teachings.” (Daisaku Ikeda) “The universe does not carry debts. It always returns back to you what you gave it.” (Drishti Bablani) “People pay for what they do, and, still more, for what they have allowed themselves to become. And they pay for it simply: by the lives they lead.” (James Baldwin) “Realize that everything connects to everything else.” (Leonardo da Vinci) “How people treat you is their karma; how you react is yours.” (Wayne Dyer) “There are the waves, and there is the wind, seen and unseen forces. Everyone has these same elements in their lives, the seen and unseen, karma and free will.” (Kuan Yin) “Every action of our lives touches on some chord that will vibrate in eternity.” (Edwin Hubbell Chapin) “Your believing or not believing in karma has no effect on its existence, nor on its consequences to you. Just as a refusal to believe in the ocean would not prevent you from drowning.” (F. Paul Wilson) “Live a good and honourable life. Then, when you are older, you can look back and enjoy it a second time.” (Dalai Lama)