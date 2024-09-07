Guiding Future Leaders

Dr Shahid Amin Bhat

(Harsha’s lecture extended to

broader societal values. He

cautioned future leaders against shortcuts, criticizing the concept

of jugaad as an adversary

to true excellence. Harsha

illustrated that failure is an inevitable part of the journey and

an important source of learning)

A distinguished Alumni Lecture series has been rightly initiated by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) which is the top most institution in the country. Recently, Harsha Bhogle’s distinguished alumni lecture was more than a mere speech; it was a profound source of inspiration and a transformative force, casting a radiant light on the paths to success. As a globally renowned cricket commentator and journalist, Harsha, often celebrated as the “Voice of Cricket,” captivated the audience with his articulate reflections and engaging narratives, leaving an indelible mark on all who attended.

Reflecting on his own experiences, he shared pivotal lessons that have shaped his journey, with a focus on the indispensable quality of unwavering dedication. He recounted a formative episode from his school days when his principal emphasized the importance of giving 100% effort-a principle that Harsha has consistently adhered to throughout his career. Drawing on parallels from the world of sports, Harsha highlighted the virtue of relentless practice. He cited the awe-inspiring catch by Surya Kumar in a recent World Cup final and Cristiano Ronaldo’s extraordinary achievements as exemplars of how talent, when combined with an unmatched work ethic, leads to remarkable success. Harsha pointed out that true success is often forged in solitude, where unseen efforts play a crucial role in shaping one’s performance under the global spotlight.

What truly resonated with the audience was Harsha’s candid acknowledgment of personal struggles. He openly admitted to experiencing self-doubt and moments of low self-esteem, challenges that are common among many high achievers. Despite these hurdles, he emphasized that attitude and work ethic often eclipse innate talent, with perseverance proving to be a more reliable path to success.

Reflecting on the fortuitous turns of his life, Harsha credited his achievements to a combination of luck and seizing opportunities. He highlighted significant moments, such as his admission to IIM-A and his meeting with his wife, Anita Bhogle, which contributed to his disciplined and balanced approach to life. Together, they have founded Prosearch Consultants, a sports-based consultancy, and co-host a motivational workshop titled ‘The Winning Way,’ where they share lessons from sports to inspire managers and leaders. Harsha’s philosophy, rooted in humility, emphasizes the unpredictable nature of luck and the importance of capitalizing on every opportunity.

In addition to personal success, Harsha’s lecture extended to broader societal values. He cautioned future leaders against shortcuts, criticizing the concept of jugaad as an adversary to true excellence. Harsha illustrated that failure is an inevitable part of the journey and an important source of learning. Harsha advocated for a culture of continuous learning and honest feedback, underscoring the importance of ethical leadership. His message instilled a sense of responsibility and commitment, encouraging all to lead with integrity and embrace a culture of growth.

In a compelling call-to-action, Harsha urged corporate leaders to nurture talent. He stressed the importance of diversity, ethical conduct, and gratitude as foundational elements of effective leadership. Harsha challenged the corporate sector to move away from creating stress-filled environments and instead foster talent and inclusivity.

A heartfelt salute and profound appreciation are due to IIM Ahmedabad for orchestrating such an enlightening lecture series. Harsha Bhogle’s address was not just a lecture but a transformative journey. His eloquent insights acted as a beacon of inspiration, illuminating the path for future leaders to pursue their goals with unwavering integrity, steadfast resilience, and an uncompromising dedication to excellence.

The author is former Associate Professor in ITM University Gwalior