Kargil-Zanskar Intermediate Lane On National Highway 301 Being Upgraded: Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI, Aug 31: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has said that the Kargil-Zanskar Intermediate Lane on National Highway 301 is being upgraded.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Gadkari said that the total length of the project is 31.14 kilometers and falls under Package-6. He said the main aim of this effort is to boost economic growth in the area by providing a reliable and accessible link for both commuters and the movement of goods in the interior zones.

The Union Minister said the upgraded highway will ensure year-round accessibility, which will greatly benefit the local economy and the inhabitants of the region.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this ambitious project has been launched to achieve swift, hassle-free, and environmentally conscious mobility in the Ladakh region.

