Karan stresses on knowing history

Four day event ‘Tawi Festival’ starts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 1: Stressing on the importance of knowing ones history, Dr. Karan Singh, the royal scion of erstwhile J&K State and senior Congress leader said that Jammu has a very interesting history.

“Jammu derived its name from the ruler Jambu Lochan,” he said adding that in the present age people rarely know history of their home towns but they have all the details about the history of America.

Dr. Singh was speaking at the inaugural session of the second edition of four day annual event ‘Tawi Festival’ which started here today at Amar Mehal Museum and Library (AMML).

Throwing light on Amar Mehal he said that the palace was built by his grandfather Raja Amar Singh by engaging a French architect.

“Amar Mehal is also known in Jammu like other popular places of this region,” Dr. Karan Singh said.

Click here to watch video

He informed that he brought about 20,000 books for the library at the palace along with paintings from unique collection of Kangra miniature art.

“A renowned artist from Basohli also donated his art works based on Basohli art for the palace and I heartily appreciated that gesture,” the royal scion informed.

He said that the Tawi Festival started last year and has now become an annual event at which more people should visit to see the rich art, culture and other aspects of Jammu.

Dr. Jyotsana Singh, Director AMML told reporters that the second edition of Tawi Festival has been inaugurated today and the first day of this four day event is dedicated to environment.

“There shall be panel discussions on environment related issues, films on environment shall be shown along with many more programmes,” she said.

Director AMML also said that this time University of Jammu is also collaborating in organising the event while the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages has supported them a lot.

“There will be seminars and other programmes during the event,” she maintained.

The programmes continued till late in the evening wherein Gazals and Dogri Folk songs by Jitendra Singh, a renowned singer mesmerized the audience.

The four day event will culminate on March 4.