Congress is architect of tragedies in Kashmir: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 1: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that Congress is an architect and perpetrator of tragedies in Kashmir and is responsible for separatism in the Valley that left trail of destruction and devastation, tragedies and miseries for nearly three decade. In an interaction with deputations during the weekly public hearing at the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar here along with Prof. Kulbushan Mohtra, he said. BJP cleared the mess of nearly seven decades in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 by repealing Article 370, granting special status, making it integral with the nation emotionally and in totality. As if the follies and erroneous moves of the Congress leadership were not enough, they remained hand in glove to provide moral support to the enemies of the people and promoted stone-pelting and bandh culture to further their political interests.

Once out of power corridors, the stone-pelting era came to an end and paved way for participation of the people in supplementing the efforts of the Prime Minister on bringing the Valley on the track, which is yielding dividends now in terms of Kashmir emerging as the top spot for holiday and filmmakers, nature lovers and sportspersons.

The people of J&K in general and the Valley in particular have developed huge stakes with peace, he said, adding that this has positively impacted the economy of the entire Union Territory.

Rana said Jammu and Kashmir is close to the heart of the present National Leadership, who has been endeavouring for the socio-economic upliftment of the Union Territory in a big way. He referred to the launch of various projects and schemes, saying this will transform this part of the country economically. He said the industrial and health infra, startups and self help groups besides road work have witnessed special impetus during the past four years. Obviously, the massive development taking place in a peaceful atmosphere is an eyesore for the Congress in particular that has based its politics on the miseries of the people.

He said equitable share in the funds allocation to all the regions and the sub-regions remains a hallmark of the planning strategy of the double engine government, so as to fulfill the aspirations of every segment of the society. This is something that was unheard of during the earlier dispensations.

Rana said, for the first time the element of discrimination and appeasement have been overtaken by fair-play in the governance in true spirit of the Prime Minister’s cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. As a result of focused attention, every pocket of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing discernible transformation, he said, and referred to changing landscape both in urban and rural areas due to sustained efforts, as per vision of the BJP leadership.

He exuded confidence that Jammu and Kashmir is going to be a key player in India’s growth story with the people of the Union Territory giving lasting peace a big chance. Peace and tranquility are crucially important for development of any place across the world and this fact is being acknowledged by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which is why they have rejected the cult of violence and culture of instability, he added.

He listened to the public grievances and assured that these will be pursued at appropriate quarters for redressal.