Kansal asks students to adopt new age skills as MIET celebrates Placement Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: MIET Jammu celebrated the Placement Day at its Kot Bhalwal campus, here today to felicitate the placed students and recognizing the contributions of the Placement Cell in producing the best-ever placement outcomes.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, J&K was the chief guest on the occasion, while Dr Renu Gupta Chairperson, MIER Group, was the guest of honor.

The Training and Placement Cell at Model Institute of Engineering and Technology reported its best placement season with 350+ offer letters for 2021-2022. In total over 120 companies hired 275 students with 70 students receiving more than one offer. The highest salary package was 13.34 lakh per annum and the median package was 4.0 lakh per annum. This was informed by Dean Training and Placements, Prof B C Sharma and Dr Sahil Sawhney, General Manager Strategic Initiatives.

The top recruiters included Infineon Technologies, GlobalSign, Amazon, Zenoti Analytics, ADP, Quark, Relevance Labs, Harman, Hitachi, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, Wiley Mthree, Infosys, TCS, Wipro Technologies, AON Solutions, Cloud Analogy, Hexaware, Mindtree, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndiGrid and Planetspark.

Prof Ankur Gupta, Director MIET presented the placement report while Dr Renu Gupta, in her presidential address, expressed satisfaction at the sustained growth and achievements of the faculty and students at MIET post the grant of Autonomous status to it.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Kansal, lauded the placement cell of MIET for its success in placing students in reputed companies and helping J&K students launch their professional careers. He opined that quality education based on 21st century skills combined with the traditional Indian value systems is needed to boost employment leading to economic development of J&K. He highlighted the initiatives of the present Government related to higher education and their far-reaching impact on the overall development of the region.

During an interaction with the students, he encouraged them to embrace new-age skills like empathy, effective communication, negotiation, consensus building, conflict resolution and leadership. He asked them to uphold the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution and aspire to become good citizens.

Pertinent to mention that MIET was recently ranked 66th in the top 100 private engineering colleges in the country by Dataquest for 2021 whereas the MIET School of Management was ranked 52nd in the country in the Return-on-Investment (RoI) category by the Business Today magazine.