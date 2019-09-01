Kalraj Mishra transferred from HP, appointed as Rajasthan Guv; B S Koshyari made Mah Guv

NEW DELHI: The Government on Sunday transferred senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra from Himachal Pradesh and appointed him as the Governor of Rajasthan while appointing Bandaru Dattatraya as the new Himachal Pradesh Governor.

President Ram Nath Kovind also announced appointment of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra, Arif Mohammed Khan as Governor of Kerala and Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana.

”The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” a Rashtraparti Bhawan communique said. (AGENCIES)