Employment Sept 1, 2019

Required
Teacher for Maths, S.St and Science & Hindi upto class 10th Bal Shiksha Kender, Ratnal, Bishnah, Jammu
7006271339,
9419144673
FEMALE WORKER’S REQUIRED
ASHI (J&K) requires Female Workers:-
i) Counselor:- Masters in Sociology/Phycology/MSW, Salary Rs. 10,000/- P.M.
ii) Helper:- 10th Pass. Boarding & lodging free, Salary Rs. 5,000/- P.M.
iii) Tuition Teacher:- M.Sc., Salary Rs. 6,000/- P.M. Submit your resume to Secretary, Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Kachi Chawani, Jammu before 07th September, 2019
(O) 0191-2547059 (M) 94191-08155
Wanted
Wanted a male servant / cook for a small family Rajput or Brahmin and from Ram Nagar or Bilawar side. Accomodation, food and others.
Mob.: 9419140784
Salary: 7000+
Dayal Constructions
Requires
Architect
Having complete knowledge of drawings and interior. Having minimum experience of 5 years. Salary 10,000 to 15,000
Contact No. 9469140802,
7780851677
REQUIRED
following result orient candidates
Field Asst : 5
Asst. Manager – (Female) 1
Marketing executive- 6
Previous exp. In the field appreciative walk in with full Bio data & latest photo graphs at our office near Digiana Ashram.
RIB : 7889447859, 9149999091
URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR MNC’S
1. Sales Manager – 10 No’s, Salary 15K to 25K.
2. Tele Caller – 05 Nos, Salary 7K to 10K.
3. Chef for 5 Star – 02 Nos, Salary 25K to 35K.
4. Accountant – 05 Nos, Salary 15K to 25K.
5. Sales Officer Banking, 10 Nos, Salary 12K to 18K.
SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES
Near Nidesh Apartment, Opposite Bagadi Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Phone No: 7006111894,
7006221627, 9086930655
Vacancy
Sales Executive – 10 (Posts)
Telecaller/ Sales for Showroom (Female) -4.
Peon – 02
Experience 1 to 3 years fresher can also apply.
Executive must have knowledge of Automobile industry.
Salary : Negotiable
Your resume with passport size photograph should reach our office at above.
Interview date is: 30-08-2019 to 1-9-2019 (10:30 AM) onwards
Address: Star Suzuki Rehari Chungi B.C Road, Jammu.
Mobile No: 9419220072
REQUIRED
SALESMAN
M/s Ganpati Enterprises
Deals in:-
All kinds of Industrial Packing Material & Packing Machine
Pls Contact: 9872317860
Greater Kailash, Near Petrol Pump, Jammu
Urgently Required
HR Executive : Male/Female both 1 to 2 years Exp. Salary 15 to 18 K
G M : 4 to 5 years Exp in Hotel Industry Salary upto 30 Thousand.
Billing Executive : B. Com/ M. Com- Fresher Salary 12 to 13 K.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
DEWAN DEVI HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Rajpura Mangotrian, Jammu
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Attractive Salary Package
Highly Competent and experienced (Female) teachers are required for S.St. & Urdu for upto Class 10th & Commerce Teacher for Class 11th & 12th with 3-5 years experience.
Computer Teacher: Degree in Computer Science with DTP knowledge.
(Salary will be commensurate with qualification and experience)
Contact immediately alongwith certificates and Bio-Data
Job Opportunity
Urgently required 24 boys & 20 girls for official & non-official work in Jammu
Qualification : 10th, 12th, & above
Income : upto 18000 P/M (As per Co. rule)
Free hostel for boys & girls
So come with your full biodata at
MLCC
Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Opp. Bata Showroom
Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081
Required Staff
ARCHITECTS- MALE/FEMALE
Qualification :
Diploma in Arch./Civil
CONTACT :
Hi-TECH DESIGNERS
Malhotra Complex, Canal Road,
Jammu
Mob. 7006583379
Wanted
Salesman for Paper Napkin & Disposable items.
Exp. of Market Must
For Jammu
Handsome Salary
Cont : 9149452993
Required
Driver – 3 No.
Cashier – 1 No.
Store Keeper- 1 No.
Sales Executive – 5 No.
Interested Person may Contact at :
VERMA ENTERPRISES
(Distributor of Hindustan Unilever Ltd)
Akshay Banquet Hall
Sarwal Jammu
Mob. 7006085625
Chemistry
Faculty Required
Qual: Masters/B Tech
Sal: 20000 (neg.)
Call: 9906399602
REQUIRED
Urgently required on rent. A old constructed building (ETT, BEd College or School) above 10,000 sq. feet Location Roop Nagar, Kot Bhalwa/Mishriwala.
Contact:- 94191-47132, 7006156462
Urgently Required
1. Eng Teacher/ IELTS trainer
(MA English)
2. Receptionist (Female) having know. of Computer application (fluent in English, Experienced candidate will be preferred.
3. Office boy/helper
THE SEA, 554-A Gandhi Nagar
Jammu, M-60062-10443
Email – theseajammu@gmail.com
Shangrilla public school
Sarwal, Jammu. Ph. 2572170, 2571802
E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Science Teacher
Qualification – B.Sc/B.Ed or M.Sc
Classes – 8th to 10th
Computer Teacher
Classes – 2nd to 7th
Kindly do come with Biodata in all working days
Timing : 9.00 am to 1.00 pm
Shangrilla public school
Sarwal, Jammu. Ph. 2572170, 2571802
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Kindergerten teacher
Qualification – Minimum Graduate
Must be good in handwriting
Art Teacher
Classes- 1st to 7th
Must be good in sketch work and craft work.
Kindly do come with Biodata in all working days.
Timing : 9.00 am to 1.00 pm
SDDM HOSPITAL
REQUIRES
1. RMO
2. O T TECHNICIAN
3. I C U TECHNICIAN
4. RECEPTIONIST
5 . LAB TECHNICIAN
Send your CV with testimonial to hr.sddmhospital@gmail.com
Contact No. 01912464637-40
Address : NH, Sector 2, Channi Himmat, Jammu- 180015
REQUIRED
ACCOUTANT
AT: A.H WANI INFRATECH PVT. LTD. CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
EXPERIENCE: 5 years in BUSY SOFTWARE, and manual ledger work also.
ADDRESS: BLOCK A, SHOP NO. 4, MAKKAH MASJID COMPLEX BATHINDI, JAMMU
MOBILE NO. 7006610577, 9419205502
COUNSELLOR
REQUIRED FOR
Leading Coaching Centre
Location Canal Road Jammu
Female-Fresher/Exp
Call 7006146250
9796736420
Editorial
Exasperating Dogra Art Musuem
Curbing crime and improving conviction rate
Illegal mining in Ravi River
Gender gap in literacy
Piped water supply
Amphalla -Janipur road