Employment Sept 1, 2019

Required

Teacher for Maths, S.St and Science & Hindi upto class 10th Bal Shiksha Kender, Ratnal, Bishnah, Jammu

7006271339,

9419144673

FEMALE WORKER’S REQUIRED

ASHI (J&K) requires Female Workers:-

i) Counselor:- Masters in Sociology/Phycology/MSW, Salary Rs. 10,000/- P.M.

ii) Helper:- 10th Pass. Boarding & lodging free, Salary Rs. 5,000/- P.M.

iii) Tuition Teacher:- M.Sc., Salary Rs. 6,000/- P.M. Submit your resume to Secretary, Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Kachi Chawani, Jammu before 07th September, 2019

(O) 0191-2547059 (M) 94191-08155

Wanted

Wanted a male servant / cook for a small family Rajput or Brahmin and from Ram Nagar or Bilawar side. Accomodation, food and others.

Mob.: 9419140784

Salary: 7000+

Dayal Constructions

Requires

Architect

Having complete knowledge of drawings and interior. Having minimum experience of 5 years. Salary 10,000 to 15,000

Contact No. 9469140802,

7780851677

REQUIRED

following result orient candidates

Field Asst : 5

Asst. Manager – (Female) 1

Marketing executive- 6

Previous exp. In the field appreciative walk in with full Bio data & latest photo graphs at our office near Digiana Ashram.

RIB : 7889447859, 9149999091

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR MNC’S

1. Sales Manager – 10 No’s, Salary 15K to 25K.

2. Tele Caller – 05 Nos, Salary 7K to 10K.

3. Chef for 5 Star – 02 Nos, Salary 25K to 35K.

4. Accountant – 05 Nos, Salary 15K to 25K.

5. Sales Officer Banking, 10 Nos, Salary 12K to 18K.

SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES

Near Nidesh Apartment, Opposite Bagadi Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Phone No: 7006111894,

7006221627, 9086930655

Vacancy

Sales Executive – 10 (Posts)

Telecaller/ Sales for Showroom (Female) -4.

Peon – 02

Experience 1 to 3 years fresher can also apply.

Executive must have knowledge of Automobile industry.

Salary : Negotiable

Your resume with passport size photograph should reach our office at above.

Interview date is: 30-08-2019 to 1-9-2019 (10:30 AM) onwards

Address: Star Suzuki Rehari Chungi B.C Road, Jammu.

Mobile No: 9419220072

REQUIRED

SALESMAN

M/s Ganpati Enterprises

Deals in:-

All kinds of Industrial Packing Material & Packing Machine

Pls Contact: 9872317860

Greater Kailash, Near Petrol Pump, Jammu

Urgently Required

HR Executive : Male/Female both 1 to 2 years Exp. Salary 15 to 18 K

G M : 4 to 5 years Exp in Hotel Industry Salary upto 30 Thousand.

Billing Executive : B. Com/ M. Com- Fresher Salary 12 to 13 K.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

DEWAN DEVI HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Rajpura Mangotrian, Jammu

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Attractive Salary Package

Highly Competent and experienced (Female) teachers are required for S.St. & Urdu for upto Class 10th & Commerce Teacher for Class 11th & 12th with 3-5 years experience.

Computer Teacher: Degree in Computer Science with DTP knowledge.

(Salary will be commensurate with qualification and experience)

Contact immediately alongwith certificates and Bio-Data

Job Opportunity

Urgently required 24 boys & 20 girls for official & non-official work in Jammu

Qualification : 10th, 12th, & above

Income : upto 18000 P/M (As per Co. rule)

Free hostel for boys & girls

So come with your full biodata at

MLCC

Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Opp. Bata Showroom

Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081

Required Staff

ARCHITECTS- MALE/FEMALE

Qualification :

Diploma in Arch./Civil

CONTACT :

Hi-TECH DESIGNERS

Malhotra Complex, Canal Road,

Jammu

Mob. 7006583379

Wanted

Salesman for Paper Napkin & Disposable items.

Exp. of Market Must

For Jammu

Handsome Salary

Cont : 9149452993

Required

Driver – 3 No.

Cashier – 1 No.

Store Keeper- 1 No.

Sales Executive – 5 No.

Interested Person may Contact at :

VERMA ENTERPRISES

(Distributor of Hindustan Unilever Ltd)

Akshay Banquet Hall

Sarwal Jammu

Mob. 7006085625

Chemistry

Faculty Required

Qual: Masters/B Tech

Sal: 20000 (neg.)

Call: 9906399602

REQUIRED

Urgently required on rent. A old constructed building (ETT, BEd College or School) above 10,000 sq. feet Location Roop Nagar, Kot Bhalwa/Mishriwala.

Contact:- 94191-47132, 7006156462

Urgently Required

1. Eng Teacher/ IELTS trainer

(MA English)

2. Receptionist (Female) having know. of Computer application (fluent in English, Experienced candidate will be preferred.

3. Office boy/helper

THE SEA, 554-A Gandhi Nagar

Jammu, M-60062-10443

Email – theseajammu@gmail.com

Shangrilla public school

Sarwal, Jammu. Ph. 2572170, 2571802

E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Science Teacher

Qualification – B.Sc/B.Ed or M.Sc

Classes – 8th to 10th

Computer Teacher

Classes – 2nd to 7th

Kindly do come with Biodata in all working days

Timing : 9.00 am to 1.00 pm

Shangrilla public school

Sarwal, Jammu. Ph. 2572170, 2571802

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Kindergerten teacher

Qualification – Minimum Graduate

Must be good in handwriting

Art Teacher

Classes- 1st to 7th

Must be good in sketch work and craft work.

Kindly do come with Biodata in all working days.

Timing : 9.00 am to 1.00 pm

SDDM HOSPITAL

REQUIRES

1. RMO

2. O T TECHNICIAN

3. I C U TECHNICIAN

4. RECEPTIONIST

5 . LAB TECHNICIAN

Send your CV with testimonial to hr.sddmhospital@gmail.com

Contact No. 01912464637-40

Address : NH, Sector 2, Channi Himmat, Jammu- 180015

REQUIRED

ACCOUTANT

AT: A.H WANI INFRATECH PVT. LTD. CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

EXPERIENCE: 5 years in BUSY SOFTWARE, and manual ledger work also.

ADDRESS: BLOCK A, SHOP NO. 4, MAKKAH MASJID COMPLEX BATHINDI, JAMMU

MOBILE NO. 7006610577, 9419205502

COUNSELLOR

REQUIRED FOR

Leading Coaching Centre

Location Canal Road Jammu

Female-Fresher/Exp

Call 7006146250

9796736420