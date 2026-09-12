Kailash Kund Yatra concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 11: The annual Kailash Kund Yatra 2026, which commenced on September 8 from Vasuki Nag Temple, Dudu, concluded yesterday with around 3,500 devotees and pilgrims from Udhampur, Reasi, Kathua, Samba, Doda and other parts of Jammu Province participating in the pilgrimage.

The yatra traversed the challenging mountainous route through Dudu, Gharkatiyas, Ranmatha, Seojdhar and Kailash Kund. In view of the difficult terrain and large participation, District Police Udhampur made comprehensive security arrangements along the entire route.

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Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, visited Kailash Kund and reviewed the security arrangements. He interacted with the yatris, officers and jawans deployed on the route and assessed their preparedness and deployment.

The Kailash Kund Yatra is an important annual religious event and also contributes to promoting tourism and local economic activity in the Latti, Dudu and Seojdhar areas. The cooperation extended by local residents, volunteers, yatris and the civil administration contributed to the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.