Kabir Jayanti celebrated with fervour, gaiety across Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Taking out of jhankis, holding religious congregations and organising of langars besides, installing stalls and distributing Prashad and sweet water among the people marked the celebration of 621st Jayanti of Sant Kabir across the Jammu region today.

The day was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety with large number of devotees thronging the temples of Bhagat Kabir to pay their obeisance to this spiritual saint of India. The scholars highlighted the teachings of Bhagat Kabir for whom people of all religions were alike and who was against the discrimination among human beings on the name of religion, caste, creed and colour as for him all people are creation of God.

The 621st Prakash Divas of Sadguru Kabir Das was celebrated today at All J&K Megh Sabha, Old Rehari in Ward Number 9. Former Minister and MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma (CA) was the chief guest on the occasion. Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta was the guest of honor. They were accompanied by Corporators of various wards also.

The function started with Shobha Yatra which started from Rehari Chungi and culminated at Kabir Temple in Old Rehari. A large number of people gathered to celebrate the occasion and jhankis were taken out by the devotees. The Satsang was held by Mahant Ajay Das Ji.

Addressing the gathering, Sat Sharma spoke on the life and teachings of Sant Kabir and his teachings.

Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan on the occasion said that the teachings of Sant Kabir have greatly influenced in uniting all sections of society and should inspire the people to lead a life of purity and righteousness.

Ex Corporator, Narsingh Das Rajwal, Bawa Sharma, Dr. Jeet Raj Bajala, Chaman Lal Bhagat, Krishan Lal were present on the occasion.

Bhagat Mahasabha State Unit organised a State level function for celebration of 621st Prakash Utsav of Sant Kabir at Abhinav Theatre here, in which devotees of Sant Kabir from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and from neighboring States participated to pay obeisance to great Sant of Bakti Movement . A Satsang and Kirtan by Swami Milkhi Ram Bhagat Gorday Walay and Bhai Harmeet Singh Ji was also held. While reciting the Sabad Dohe and Sakhian of Sadguru Kabir ,Swami Ji asked the Sangat to follow the teachings of Sant Kabir.

R K Bhagat retired Commissioner / Secretary was the guest of honour. R K Bhagat and State president of Sabha, Pawan Bhagat gave away trophies to meritorious students on the occasion.

Prof R K Bhagat national president of the Sabha also spoke on the occasion while function was also attended by Naresh Bhagat.

Kabir Jayanti was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor at Jhri by Kabir Kalyan Kendra Jhri, Marh in which a large number of devotees participated and paid obeisance to the great Sant.

Kabir Jayanti was celebrated at Kabir Mandir, Ser Manjla Ramnagar tehsil. R S Pathania former MLA and spokesman of BJP in his speech exhorted the people to work for the welfare of the society and serve the humanity selflessly as preached by Sant Kabir.

In connection with the Kabir Jayanti the functions were organised at Kabir temple Janipur, Kabir Colony and other places in the city. The function at Old Janipur was organised by Kabir Sabha , Ambedkar Nagar Janipur. The devotees installed Chhabels to serve sweet water to the people at Old Janipur, High Court road. They also distributed prashad among the people.

The Sabha on the occasion asked the people to follow the foot steps of the Saint and spread message of peace and brotherhood every where to create a society where people live in peace and complete harmony.

Kabir Jayanti was also celebrated at Tatani Saroor, Kishtwar. Throwing light on life and teachings of Saint Chander Shekhar a devotee of Bhagat Kabir said that this great saint of India was born in the month of Jyestha on Purnima in the year of 1440. He got his spiritual training from his Guru Ramanand. At the very outset his Guru was not ready to accept him his disciple. Once upon a time Saint Kabir slept on the ladders steps of the pond where Ramanand had to bath. In the dawn his Guru was going to take a bath and Kabir came beneath his feet. For this he accepted him as his disciple. Kabir’s Math at Varanasi is the place for real education of life. He faced many challenges of that time. He was opposed by various religions of that time, he added.

He said Saint Kabir worked hard to spread his message among the common masses. He never had differences among the people and reformed the mind of the people through his couplets. According to him a person with pity, goodness, mercy and righteousness can attain salvation.

Prakash Utsav of Sant Kabir was celebrated at village Kalyana, R S Pura where the Kabir Mandir Committee organised a grand function. On the occasion former Sarpanch and Peoples Movement Party, leader, Raj Kumar Bhagat was the chief guest. The devotees paid obeisance to Bhagat Kabir during the function and highlighted his contribution in creating a society based on equality.

Another function in connection with celebration of Kabir Jayanti was held at village Dhaterial, block Marh in which former Minister, Ajay Sadhotra was the chief guest.

The function was organised by Welfare Committee Satguru Kabir Bhawan, Dhaterial.

Addressing the function Sadhotra said the teachings’ of Saint Kabir Ji of oneness are key to strengthen the nation and his teachings have great relevance in the society.