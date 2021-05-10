JWAM protests outside COVID vaccination center

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 10: Activists of Jammu West Assembly Movement (JWAM) here today staged a protest demonstration outside a COVID vaccination center at Tali Morh near Janipur demanding vaccination for all age groups including children.

The protest was led by JWAM leader, Sunil Dimple who said, the government should facilitate round the clock vaccination in order to control the increasing number of deaths in J&K.

He claimed shortage of vaccinations and demanded opening of more vaccination centers even at open places to vaccinate people of 18 to 45 age groups and above.

He urged upon the J&K LG to immediately open large vaccination centers at MAM Stadium, SRS Higher Secondary School, Mini Stadium Parade and at other big places as the present vaccination centers at small places lack proper mismanagement with no adherence to the social distancing guideline.

The JWAM leader further said that most of the vaccination centers are closed and private centers are not getting vaccines.

Chamel Singh, Daleep Kumar, Sita Ram Rakwal, Rajinder Bhargaw, Surinder Kumar, Swarn Singh, Vikram, Jarnail, Rakesh Pandoh and others were also present in the protest.