Justice Tashi Rabstan Visits District Jail Amphalla, Jammu

JAMMU, Apr 28: Justice Tash Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority accompanied by Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K LSA today visited District Jail, Amphalla Jammu, where he was received by Secretary DLSA Jammu, Superintendent District Jail, Additional SP ,City Jammu, Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel, Jammu and other jail staff.

On his arrival, Justice Tashi was given a ceremonial guard of honour, where after, he visited the e-mulakat center, where a jail inmate hailing from district Pulwama in Kashmir valley was having a virtual meeting with his parents and other family members. Justice Tashi was informed that whenever a jail inmate or his family member approaches the jail authorities for e-mulakat, the same is organized.

The Executive Chairman, J&K LSA enquired about the number of convicts serving their sentences and also about the under trial prisoners belonging to UT of J&K as well as other States and foreign nationals, upon which the Justice Tash Rabstan was informed that there were 06 foreign nationals lodged in the jail, out of which one is a national of Burma detained under PSA, one Bangladeshi national convicted in Foreigners Act, one Dutch national facing trial under 302 RPC, one Pakistani national and 3 Bangladeshi nationals whose trial is going on.

Justice Tashi Rabstan later visited the male as well as female blocks and interacted with the inmates to enquire about the medical and other facilities provided to them. Subsequently, he also inspected the V.C facility, OPD unit, dental section, inmate calling area, vocational center as well as 10 bedded hospital located inside the jail.

The Superintendent of the jail informed Justice Tashi that the District Jail Amphalla, Jammu has a capacity of 426 persons, whereas, presently more than 700 inmates are residing in the jail. He further informed that out of the sanctioned strength of the staff he is managing the affairs of the jail with only 50% staff.

Justice Tashi appreciated the efforts made by the Govt. in general and Dept. of Prisons in particular for maintaining the standard of living in jail and providing all the basic necessary facilities like hygienic food, medical facilities and skill training etc., to the inmates. All the inmates of the jail during interaction admitted that they are being represented in their respective cases by the lawyers either engaged by them or provided by Legal Services Authority.

Justice Tashi also delivered a docket issued by the court of 2nd Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu to one under trial admitted to bail in case FIR No. 151/2020 of PS Nawabad Jammu for offence U/S 450/304 IPC and directed the Superintendent of the jail to release him forthwith. During the visit the medical officers and the para medical staff posted in the said jail were also present.