Tourism Department Organises One Day Cultural Bonanza Titled ’Sanasar Tulip Festival’ At Sanasar

RAMBAN, Apr 28: Under the overall guidance of Secretary Tourism, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, the Directorate of Tourism Jammu today organized a one Day Cultural Bonanza titled ‘Sanasar Tulip Festival’ at Sanasar.

The event witnessed cultural festivities and live singing performances by Sangram Hanjra, Chaman Lehri and others. It is pertinent to mention here that the Tulip Garden was formally inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor, Sh. Manoj Sinha on 8th of April, 2023 and thrown open for the public. With 2.75 lakh blooming tulips, Sanasar Tulip Garden has received an overwhelming response of tourists who have been bee-lining this picturesque Valley since the day of inauguration of the Tulip Garden.

To tap the potential of this beautiful offbeat tourist destination, the Directorate of Tourism Jammu, in association with Patnitop Development Authority and District Administration Ramban, organized this cultural extravaganza at Sanasar on 28th April 2023. The festival was jointly inaugurated by DC Ramban, Mussarat Islam, CEO Patnitop Development Authority, Sher Singh, Joint Director Tourism Jammu, Sunaina Sharma Mehta and Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Director Tourism (Publicity) Jammu.

The Deputy Commissioner welcomed the initiative of the Tourism Department in organizing such a mega event at Sanasar. He hoped that the department shall come up with more activities for offbeat Destination promotion especially for Ramban District in this year.

Chief Executive Officer, Patnitop Development Authority, Sher Singh briefed the august gathering about the event and charted out the plans of Patnitop Development Authority for holistic development of Patnitop, Nathatop and Sanasar. He stated that the Sanasar Golf Course shall be redeveloped by PDA in this year and hopefully we shall start with golfing activities at Sanasar along with other additional development activities for overall upgradation of this scenic tourist spot.

While speaking on the occasion, Sunaina Sharma elaborated the tourism initiatives undertaken to promote the offbeat tourist destinations and tourist villages in 2022-23. She stressed on the need to organize more cultural festivities at all such rural tourism areas in order to promote rural tourism and livelihood opportunities at such rural marvels of nature. She also briefed that the activity calendar of the Directorate of Tourism Jammu shall focus on promotion of all such destinations and special impetus shall be provided to publicizing Patnitop and Sanasar as ‘Wedding Destination’ and ‘Film Shooting Destination’ especially amongst interested clientele of these categories. She said that the Directorate of Tourism Jammu is committed in its endeavour to promote all destinations of Jammu Division and all necessary steps shall be undertaken to promote the Jammu Division and our rich cultural heritage.

The event was also graced by Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Director (Publicity) Tourism Jammu along with other senior officers from District Administration Ramban, Tourism Department, local PRI representatives. The tourists appreciated the day-long events organized by the Tourism Department during the event.

The day-long activities included folk performances, Thaali Dance, Kud Dance and other Cultural presentations by local artist groups from different regions of Jammu. Boat Race and Horse Riding competition was also organized on this occasion, while shikaras rowing in the Sanasar Lake undertook a friendly competition. Another attraction was the Horse Race which was enjoyed by onlookers and visitors. The tourists visiting Sanasar especially enjoyed the ‘Nature Walk’ at Tulip Garden and the lush green meadow amidst pleasant weather at this mesmerizing tourist destination.