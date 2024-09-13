Justice Tashi, Justice Oswal visit Pulwama, inaugurate Special Court for NDPS

Legal Literacy Club inaugurated in school

Excelsior Correspondent

PULWAMA, Sept 12: District Court Complex, Pulwama today witnessed a momentous occasion with the administrative visit of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (Acting) High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, (Patron-in-Chief & Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority) along with Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Administrative Judge for District Pulwama.

The dignitaries were warmly received by Naseer Ahmad Dar, Principal District & Sessions Judge Pulwama; Basharat Qayoom, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama; Manzoor Ahmad Zargar, Special Judge (NDPS), Pulwama; Dr. Noor Mohammad Mir, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Pulwama; P.D. Nitya, SSP Pulwama; Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pulwama; Zahoor Ahmad Ganie, Secretary, DLSA Pulwama; Majid Farooq, Munsiff Pulwama, Juniad Bhat, President District Bar Association Pulwama and members of bar.

On the occasion, Justice Tashi Rabstan inaugurated the newly created Court of Special Judge (NDPS), security barrack constructed for the overall security of the court complex, and a Satellite OPD (AYUSH) dispensary. The Chief Justice and Justice Rajnesh Oswal engaged in a fruitful interaction with the Judicial Officers and members of the Bar, focusing on strengthening the legal infrastructure in the district.

In his presidential address, Justice Tashi Rabstan underscored the paramount need for developing robust judicial infrastructure and ensuring a safe and conducive environment for effective and speedy justice. He expressed his commitment to promoting an inclusive and responsive judicial system that meets the evolving needs of society.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal, in his special address, extended heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Justice for his dedicated efforts in enhancing the judicial infrastructure of the district. He assured the members of the Bar of continued support and pledged to address the remaining issues to further elevate the justice delivery system.

In his welcome address Naseer Ahmad Dar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Pulwama expressed sincere gratitude to the Chief Justice for exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the development of judicial infrastructure throughout the UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh in general and district Pulwama in particular. He also expressed gratitude to Justice Rajnesh Oswal, who as the Administrative Judge for District Pulwama, has been a constant source of support and guidance.

The event was graced by the presence of other dignitaries, including Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh; M.K. Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice; Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority. The vote of thanks was presented by Junaid Bhat President District Bar Association Pulwama and proceedings were moderated by Zahoor Ahmad Ganie Secretary DLSA Pulwama.

Meanwhile, continuing its efforts to promote legal awareness and education among students, the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority (JKLSA) has been establishing Legal Literacy Clubs across the region.

In its latest initiative, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (A), High Court of J&K and Ladakh Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority today inaugurated a Legal Literacy Club at Solace International School, Bunura, Pulwama.

This effort, which was undertaken in presence of Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Administrative Judge for District Pulwama marks a significant milestone in fostering a culture of legal consciousness among young minds, equipping students with knowledge about their legal rights and responsibilities from an early age.

Subsequent to the inauguration of Legal Literacy Club, the Chief Justice and Justice Oswal interacted with Sobiya Nazir, the Teacher-in-Charge, as well as students who volunteered to be the members of the Club. They encouraged the students to become ambassadors of Legal Services Institutions in spreading legal awareness, not only among their peers but also within the wider community, so that the motto of the Legal Services Authority, “Access to Justice for All,” reaches every legal aid seeker.

Rifath Waseem, Principal, Solace International School stressed that the establishment of Legal Literacy Club is a significant milestone in the school’s efforts to integrate legal education into the broader educational curriculum, ensuring that students are not only academically proficient but also legally informed.