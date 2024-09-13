All new Alcazar launched at AM Hyundai

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: All-new Hyundai Alcazar was today launched at AM Hyundai in a function held here today.

The launch event was graced by Ravinder Kumar Gupta, Deputy General Manager (DGM) SBI, Business & Operations, Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, as the Chief Guest.

The vehicle was launched by Jatinder Gupta, Chairman of AM Group, Sanjay Mahajan, Managing Director and Directors Ankur Mahajan and Akshay Mahajan.

Jatinder Gupta, Chairman of AM Group, extended his gratitude to all the esteemed guests and customers for their support.

He emphasized AM Hyundai’s commitment to providing the best automotive solutions and top-notch customer service in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Kumar Gupta expressed his appreciation for Hyundai’s consistent innovation and customer-centric approach.

He praised the Alcazar as a vehicle that not only offers luxurious comfort but also superior performance, catering to the evolving needs of the modern Indian family.

The launch event concluded with a ceremonial unveiling of the Hyundai Alcazar, followed by an interactive session where guests and media personnel had the opportunity to experience the vehicle firsthand.

Among others who graced the event included Ravinder Singh, Assistant General Manager (AGM) SME SBI and Kumar Jee Raina, Regional Manager SBI, RBO 2, Jammu.