Justice Tashi inaugurates Dental Heatlh Checkup Camp of JKHCBAJ

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 20: J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu organised a Dental Health Check-up Camp in collaboration with the J&K State Legal Services Authority in the High Court Complex, Janipur.

The Dental Check-up Camp was formally inaugurated by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman Legal Services Authority and the Companion Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in the presence of President of JKHCBAJ Sr. Advocate Vikram Sharma.

Justice Tashi Rabstan congratulated the President and his team for organising such an event which he said would prove beneficial to the legal fraternity and everyone connected there with.

The President of the Association in his briefing assured that his team is keen on organising such free medical camps on a regular basis for the benefit of Members of the association and their staff in future.

He thanked the Principal Government Dental College Jammu and his senior facility for promptly organising the camp with necessary infrastructure and para-medical support.

Vikram Sharma also thanked the J&K Legal Service Authority for permitting the camp within the premises of the J&K State Legal Service Authority. The Vice President Amit Gupta and Parvesh Singh Salaria General Secretary briefed judges and the members about the services available in the camp. The members of the Association and their staff heatedly participated in the camp to avail the benefit of Dental Health Check-ups.

The office bearers namely Amit Gupta Vice-President, Parvesh Singh Salaria General Secretary, Chetan Misri Joint Secretary and Utkarsh Pathania Treasurer remained present on the occasion. The event was attended by a large number of senior and young lawyers.

The camp was organised with the active aid of the principal Govt. Dental College Rakesh Gupta, Dr Ritesh Gupta MDS Orthodontics, Registrar Jammu Kashmir Dental Council, Dr. Satvinder Singh, Dr. Bhavana Koul, Dr. Iqbal Singh, Dr. Nanika Mahajan, Dr. Manisha.