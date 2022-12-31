Justice Rabstan flags off mobile Lok Adalat Van

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 31: In its endeavors of reaching out to masses especially of far flung areas of the Union Territory, J&K Legal Services Authority under the patronage of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Acting Chief Justice today flagged off recently renovated and modernized Mobile Lok Adalat Van for holding Lok Adalats at the doorsteps of the litigants unable to reach the venue of Lok Adalats besides creating legal awareness among the masses.

While flagging off the Mobile Van, Justice Tashi Rabstan in a brief interaction with the participants especially Advocates and litigants emphasized the need of such initiatives as one of the essential elements in “Access to Justice”.

Pertinently, the constitutional vision provides for promotion of justice on an equal basis and that no person shall be deprived of justice because of economic or other disabilities. In the spirit of this vision, the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, was enacted. With the aim of providing justice at doorsteps, J&K Legal Services Authority is reaching out to the masses and rendering necessary legal services.

Acting Chief Justice informed the gathering about various initiatives being taken up by J&K Legal Services Authority in achieving the objectives of the Legal Services Authority Act. He impressed upon them to take the benefits of ADR mechanism in amicable settlement of disputes.

The Lok Adalat Van was stationed at Gandhinagar, Satwari Chowk and Digiana Jammu for disposal of cases on the spot for which DLSA Jammu constituted 02 benches. The first bench was headed by Rajni Sharma, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Jammu, while the 2nd bench was headed by Meyank Gupta, Special Municipal Magistrate Jammu.

In all, 116 cases were taken up and disposed of and a fine of Rs. 40,700 was realized on the spot. Besides, IEC material depicting the beneficiaries under the Legal Services Authorities Act was also distributed among the people.

The flagging off was witnessed by Sanjay Parihar, PDJ & Chairman DLSA Jammu, M. K. Sharma, Member Secretary, -J&K LSA, Yahaya Firdous, DLSA Jammu, Rajini Sharma, Spl. Mobile Magistrate Traffic Jammu, Meyank Gupta, Spl. Municipal Magistrate Jammu, Shafiq Ahmed, Addl. Mobile Magistrate Traffic Jammu, advocates, staff of legal services and litigants.