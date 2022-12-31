JSS shines in Nat’l Cluster tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 31: Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu excelled in the National Cluster tournament, organized by Innocent Hearts School Loharan Jalandhar from December 9 to 12.

Sanskritians namely Ravinder Pal Singh won the Gold medal in triple jump, Sulakshya Singh secured Silver medal in javelin throw, Tanvir Singh won Silver medal in the 100 metres race, Vikramjeet Singh clinched Silver medal in javelin throw, Arjun Singh Saini won Bronze medal in high jump and Ravinder Pal Singh got selected for National Cluster Tournament.

Rohini Aima, Principal cum vice-chairperson congratulated Sanskritians for bringing laurels to the School and also appreciated the efforts of the sports teacher, Rajesh Kumar.