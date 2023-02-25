Justice Puneet Gupta visits District Court Complex Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Feb 25: Justice Puneet Gupta, Administrative Judge for District Samba, today visited District Samba for Administrative Inspection.

Sonia Gupta, Pr. District & Sessions Judge Samba, Anuradha Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Samba, Adnan Sayeed, Additional District & Sessions Judge Samba, Benam Tosh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Preet Simran Grover, Chief Judicial Officer, Samba, Rekha Kapoor Nischal, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Samba, Ananta Raina, Addl. Spl. Mobile Magistrate Samba, Poonam Gupta, Munsiff Samba, Urvashi Raina, Additional Munsiff Samba, Surinder Choudhary, Addl. Superintendent of Police Samba, Pawan Khajuria, Deputy Director Prosecution Samba, Sukhleen Kaur, Chief Planning Officer Samba, Javed Khwaja, Public Prosecutor Samba, Bhupinder Singh Charak, Special Public Prosecutor Samba were also present.

Justice Gupta presided over the meeting of District Administration, Judicial Officers and Police Personnel to discuss the issues concerning the Administration of Justice. He stressed upon the Judicial Officers to ensure speedy delivery of justice and to make best use of the concept of e-court in order to improve the efficiency of Administration.

Justice Gupta further added that all the organs of the District i.e. District Administration, Judiciary and Police have to work as a team to achieve the goal of effective administration of justice irrespective of caste, creed, race, religion, colour, language, gender etc. He also inspected District Court Complex, ADR Centre, Judicial Quarters and Chambers of Advocates and interacted with Bar Members of District Court Complex Samba.