Justice NV Ramana appointed as 48th Chief Justice of India

NEW DELHI: Justice NV Ramana has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind. He will take oath on April 24.

Last month, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, who is due to retire on April 23, had recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor.

Born on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana will have a tenure as the country’s top judge for a year and four months, till August 26, 2022.

Justice Bobde was sworn in as the 47th Chief Justice of India in November 2019, succeeding Justice (retired) Ranjan Gogoi. He has been part of several key cases, including the five-judge constitution bench that passed the historic verdict that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.