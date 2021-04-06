Employment April 6, 2021

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

SALARY : 15K/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION

AGE BAR: 20-26 YEARS

LOCATION: JAMMU-8 Nos., SAMBA – 3 Nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH.

quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

7006223526, 6005508593, 8899408151

www.quickerjob.in

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Marketing Executives

Education Qual: 10+2

2 Wheeler (Scooty) MUST

For M/S Staples India

Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary: 8000/- + FUEL + INCENTIVES

Contact: 9906389870/9906023111

Required Warden

Application on plain paper with email & Contact No. are invited for the post of Warden (full time) in LBM School. Candidate should be graduate & female. App. can be send on nfbjammu@gmail.com or directly to the office at near Swami Vivekanand Hospital, Ambphalla, Jammu.

(C. No. 9419134284)

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

No. Qual. Salary

1) Bank Jobs Pvt Banks only 10 Grad 15+

2) ITJobs 20 10th 10+

3) Industry Jobs 10 10th 10+

4) C/Care Telle Callers 10 10th 10+

M/Exe. Sales Exe.

5) Security Jobs Office Jobs 10 10th 10+

Showroom Exe. C/OPT

6) Peon, Office Boy, Helper 10 8th 8+

7) Data Entry Jobs 10 12th 8+

Venue: Seemajobdotcom (Regd.)

(M) 7006723093

Urgently Required

Teachers for CBSC School (Vijaypur)

* English teacher (2 No.) 14K to 17K

* Hindi/ S.St teacher (2 No.) 14K to 17K

* Music, Dance, Art/Craft teacher (2 No.) 12K

* Computer operator (5 No.) 8K

* Work from Home Graduates (10 No.) 20K to 30K

Mob. 7051531025 Gandhi Nagar

Urgent Requirement

1. Production Manager (Industrial Exp) 18.000+.

2. Store Keeper – 20,000+ Exp.

3. HR Manager – 30,000+ Exp.

4. Accountant – 40,000+ Exp.

5. ITI Mechanical: 12,000+.

6. B.Sc Chemistry: 12.000+

7. Computer Operator – 10,000+

8. Software Developer – 15,000+

9.Receptionist & Female Manager – 10,000+.

10. MBA Marketing (FMCG) – 20,000+

Contact: 9906300427, 8717095271

Add: Opp ITI College Shakti Nagar, Near Parshotam Rice Mills

Urgently Required

A CONSTRUCTED BUILDING APPROX 10,000 SQFT AREA FOR INSTITUTE PURPOSE. (PREFERRED) CLOSED B.ED ETT COLLEGE OR SCHOOL.

CONTACT IMMEDIATELY ON

9419147132, 7006156462

ASIAN TUTORIAL

Rehari Colony, Jammu

Required Part Time Teachers in following disciplines for State Board & CBSE Students.

1. Science Teachers (8th to 10th Classes)

2). English Teachers (8th to 10th Classes).

3). Lecturers (Physics, Chemistry Biology & English)

Salary Negotiable

For Further Detail Contact at

9419224550, 9797305370

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Office Girl, 5 Post

2. Computer Operator, Accountant 5 Post.

3. Salesman, Receptionist 10 Post

4. Office Coordinator, Billing Operator M/F.

5. Driver, Security Guard.

6. Home Maker, Male, Cook, Helper

Interview Tuesday & Wednesday

Ph: 9086193986