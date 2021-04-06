Employment April 6, 2021

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
SALARY : 15K/M
QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION
AGE BAR: 20-26 YEARS
LOCATION: JAMMU-8 Nos., SAMBA – 3 Nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH.
quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
7006223526, 6005508593, 8899408151
www.quickerjob.in
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Marketing Executives
Education Qual: 10+2
2 Wheeler (Scooty) MUST
For M/S Staples India
Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary: 8000/- + FUEL + INCENTIVES
Contact: 9906389870/9906023111
Required Warden
Application on plain paper with email & Contact No. are invited for the post of Warden (full time) in LBM School. Candidate should be graduate & female. App. can be send on nfbjammu@gmail.com or directly to the office at near Swami Vivekanand Hospital, Ambphalla, Jammu.
(C. No. 9419134284)
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
No. Qual. Salary
1) Bank Jobs Pvt Banks only 10 Grad 15+
2) ITJobs 20 10th 10+
3) Industry Jobs 10 10th 10+
4) C/Care Telle Callers 10 10th 10+
M/Exe. Sales Exe.
5) Security Jobs Office Jobs 10 10th 10+
Showroom Exe. C/OPT
6) Peon, Office Boy, Helper 10 8th 8+
7) Data Entry Jobs 10 12th 8+
Venue: Seemajobdotcom (Regd.)
(M) 7006723093
Urgently Required
Teachers for CBSC School (Vijaypur)
* English teacher (2 No.) 14K to 17K
* Hindi/ S.St teacher (2 No.) 14K to 17K
* Music, Dance, Art/Craft teacher (2 No.) 12K
* Computer operator (5 No.) 8K
* Work from Home Graduates (10 No.) 20K to 30K
Mob. 7051531025 Gandhi Nagar
Urgent Requirement
1. Production Manager (Industrial Exp) 18.000+.
2. Store Keeper – 20,000+ Exp.
3. HR Manager – 30,000+ Exp.
4. Accountant – 40,000+ Exp.
5. ITI Mechanical: 12,000+.
6. B.Sc Chemistry: 12.000+
7. Computer Operator – 10,000+
8. Software Developer – 15,000+
9.Receptionist & Female Manager – 10,000+.
10. MBA Marketing (FMCG) – 20,000+
Contact: 9906300427, 8717095271
Add: Opp ITI College Shakti Nagar, Near Parshotam Rice Mills
Urgently Required
A CONSTRUCTED BUILDING APPROX 10,000 SQFT AREA FOR INSTITUTE PURPOSE. (PREFERRED) CLOSED B.ED ETT COLLEGE OR SCHOOL.
CONTACT IMMEDIATELY ON
9419147132, 7006156462
ASIAN TUTORIAL
Rehari Colony, Jammu
Required Part Time Teachers in following disciplines for State Board & CBSE Students.
1. Science Teachers (8th to 10th Classes)
2). English Teachers (8th to 10th Classes).
3). Lecturers (Physics, Chemistry Biology & English)
Salary Negotiable
For Further Detail Contact at
9419224550, 9797305370
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Office Girl, 5 Post
2. Computer Operator, Accountant 5 Post.
3. Salesman, Receptionist 10 Post
4. Office Coordinator, Billing Operator M/F.
5. Driver, Security Guard.
6. Home Maker, Male, Cook, Helper
Interview Tuesday & Wednesday
Ph: 9086193986