Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway, Leh and Mughal roads shut

SRINAGAR: Traffic was on Tuesday suspended on the national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, due to landslides triggered by rain.

Meanwhile, the national highway, the only road linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir an historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar road remained closed due to accumulation of snow.

Due to landslides, triggered by rain at Magarkote near Ramsu, traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was suspended on Tuesday, a traffic police official said. However, he said, the National Authority of India (NHAI) has pressed into service sophisticated machines and men to clear the landslides and put through the traffic. The weather has improved and traffic could be restored as soon as green signal is received from NHAI and traffic police officials posted at different places, he said.

Today Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were to ply from Jammu to Srinagar on the highway, he said adding that vehicles had to cross Nagrota between 0800 hrs to 1100 hrs and Jakheni Udhampur from 0900 hrs to 1200 hrs. No LMV shall be allowed before and after the cut off timing.

Only stranded Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMVs) will be allowed to move towards Srinagar.

Security forces are advised not to ply against the traffic advisory in view of traffic congestion on the highway, he said, adding that they may ply from Jammu to Srinagar. (agencies)