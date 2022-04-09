Justice B R Gavai inaugurates infrastructural utilities at Lawyers’ Chambers Building Court Complex

JAMMU, APRIL 9: Justice B R Gavai, Judge, Supreme Court of India, today inaugurated AIR Café, e-Library and conference hall for Lawyers at Lawyers’ Chambers Building, Court Complex, Jammu,

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Former Judges of High Court, D C Raina, Advocate General, Vishal Sharma, Assistant Solicitor General of India, M K Bhardwaj, President Bar Association Jammu, Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Officers of the Registry, Judicial Officers, Senior Advocates and members of Bar Association Jammu and Vijay Kumar, General Manager, All India Reporter Private Limited, Nagpur were present on the occasion.

The twin facilities have been set up within the precincts of Lawyers’ Chambers Building under the visionary guidance of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh. The e-Library available at AIR Café has been established with the help of All India Reporter Private Limited with the objective of augmenting the process of research and enrichment of knowledge.

In his inaugural address, Justice B R Gavai observed that the AIR Café will serve as a one stop research centre for the legal fraternity where they can enrich their legal knowledge with the assistance of legal publications and online e-Library. He said that both the facilities will serve to enhance the legal capabilities and acumen of the lawyers and will foster the environment of sound learning. He described the bar and bench as the two golden wheels of the chariot of Justice and both must complement and supplement each other.

Sharing his personal anecdotes from his years at the bar, he suggested that the conference hall can be used judiciously as study centre for the purpose of advancement of legal learning and sharing of knowledge.

On the occasion, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur described the visit of Justice B R Gavai as an encouragement for the members of the Bar. He advised the members of the fraternity to imbibe the qualities of humility and hard work.

Members of the Bar Association, Jammu and representative of All India Reporter Private Limited expressed their gratitude for setting up of the facilities which shall go a long way in contributing towards the cause of justice.