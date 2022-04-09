Indian private firm develops ‘Loitering Munitions’, tests successfully in high altitude conditions in Ladakh

New Delhi, April 9: Economics Explosives Ltd (EEL), a subsidiary of Solar Industries India Ltd, has developed ‘Loitering Munitions’ and successfully tested it in high altitude conditions in Ladakh in association with Z Motion Autonomous System Pvt Ltd, Bangalore.

The development of the weapon system is part of the company’s commitment to contributing to self-reliance in the Defence sector.

“All 3 newly developed Loitering Munitions (LM0, LM1, and Hexacopter) have successfully been tested in Nubra Valley area of Ladakh last month during 21-23 March 2022. While LM0 and LM1 achieved full endurance of 60 minutes, the hexacopter did 30 mins flight, making it for the first time in the world that the Man-Portable Loiter Munitions with 4 Kg warhead have successfully tested at a flight ceiling of 4500 m, thanks to the facilitation by Army Design Bureau,” said a statement by the company.

In a strategic decision, Solar has announced an acquisition of a 45 per cent equity stake for an undisclosed consideration in Z Motion Autonomous System Pvt. Ltd, Bangalore. This investment will strengthen Solar's initiative of developing weaponized Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) for offensive and Counter Drone systems for the defensive role, said the statement.