Jumat-ul-Vida observed across Valley

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 31: Jumat-ul-Vida – the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan- was observed across Kashmir with religious fervor and devotion today. Thousands of people thronged the Masjids to offer congregational prayers.

The largest congregation was held at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar followed by Hazratbal the shrine where thousands of people offered Jumat-ul-Vida prayers.

A large number of people also offered prayers at Dastgeer Saheb Khanyar, Maqdhoom Saheb, Asar-e-Sharief Kailashpora, Jenab Saheb Soura, and Dastgeer Saheb Sarai Payeen.

Reports from other districts said that thousands of people offered prayers in Masjids at all the major towns.

Since early morning thousands of vehicles carrying devotees could be seen on their way to Dargah Hazratbal and other major religious places.

Religious clerks on the occasion delivered the Friday sermon, throwing light on the importance of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The Jumatul Vida is the last Friday of Ramadhan and is celebrated across the Muslim world.

The Jumat-ul-Vida was also observed as Yoom-e-Qudus in the State and a protest was held against Isreali occupation of Palestine in Press Colony Lal Chowk.

Clashes erupted between police and protesters in Nowhatta area of the old city after Friday prayers in which several protestors were injured. Scores of people took to streets at Nowhatta after the prayers but the Police and CRPF men deployed in the area fired teargas canisters and used batons to disperse the protesting people. The youth responded and started pelting stones.

Prior to Friday prayers, Hurriyat chairman and Valley’s chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivered the sermon and highlighted the importance of Jumat-ul-Vida.