Jugal, Rana felicitate religious scholars, spiritual ‘Gurus’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: To felicitate the religious scholars and spiritual gurus on the successful and blissful conclusion of Shri Amarnathji Yatra at the Holy Cave Shrine in Kashmir Himalayas, a congregation was held at the ancient historic Ram Mandir at Purani Mandi here.

Amid Har Har Mahadev Jaikaras and chanting of the religious hymns, Mahant Rameshwar Dass led a large congregation, comprising social, religious and political leaders, in expressing their gratitude to the Sadhu Samaj for remaining in the forefront of the traditional pilgrimage, braving weather vagaries along the mountainous route to the cave shrine.

On the occasion Mahant Dr Satya Narayan Ji, Mahant Dass Giri Ji, Mahant Maha Mandleshwar Raghuveer Dass Ji, Maha Mandleshwar Nand Kishor Ji, Ram Narayan Dass Ji,Vijay Krishan Shastri Ji, Mahant Rajeshwar Bittu Ji, Hirday Nandgiri Ji, Mahant Dassgiri Ji , Maha Mandleshwar Ram Saroop Dass Ji and others were present.

Mahant Rameshwar Dass hailed the crucial contribution of the Sadhu Samaj and their wholehearted support to the administration and the organizations managing the yatra in successful accomplishment of annual event, saying apart from being the Margdarshaks, they have remained source of inspiration for the pilgrims across the country to undertake the arduous journey for seeking spiritual bliss.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Parliament Jugal Kishore hoped that the Sadhu Samaj will continue to pray for peace and tranquility across the country and well being of the people across the world in true spirit of the cherished philosophy of the Sanatan Dharma.

Interacting with the Sadhu Samaj and the participants, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana appreciated the efforts of Mahant Rameshwar Dassji Maharaj for keeping up the tradition of arranging lodging, boarding and Langar for the visiting Sadhus from across the country at the historic temple. He particularly made the mention of organizing the concluding congregation to welcome the Sadhu Samaj on the culmination of their blissful pilgrimage, hoping their blessings will steer Jammu and Kashmir to new era of peace and tranquility.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Priya Sethi hoped that the Sadhu Samaj will return back to their ‘Maths’ with blissful memories of the Dev Bhoomi of Jammu and Kashmir and will pray for peace, progress and well being of the people.

Senior BJP leader Yudhvir Sethi hoped that blessings of Lord Shiva will help in further strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, compassion and righteousness in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior leader Dr Krishan Lal also greeted the Sadhu Samaj after their successful accomplishment of the annual pilgrimage.