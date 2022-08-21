Dalai Lama to preside over Lamdon Yarchos-Chenmo-2023

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 21: Buddhist Spiritual Guru Dalai Lama will preside over Lamdon Yarchos-Chenmo-2023 which will be organized to commemorate the golden jubilee of Lamdon.

The Lamdon Yarchos-Chenmo-2023 will be organized under the theme “Connecting People through Science Compassion and Secular Ethics”. Dalai Lama gave his consent today to preside over Lamdon Yarchos-Chenmo-2023.

“This is our sincere and conscious efforts to advocate and promote his holiness’s commitment for Science, Compassion and Secular Ethics. We believe under his holiness guidance, Lamdon and schools across Ladakh can play a significant role in mainstreaming Science, Compassion and Secular Ethics,” a spokesperson of Lamdon said.

He said today they have students from across India and from all major religions that include Hinduism, Sikhism, Muslim, Christianity and Buddhism. “We respect all religions and our students and staff are free to practice their faith. Today, Lamdon is one of the most inclusive and multicultural schools in Ladakh,” he added.

The spokesperson said that Dalai Lama is the Buddha of Compassion, source of happiness and peace, and sole object of refuge for all of sentient beings, incomparable in the way to preserve and spread the teachings of the Buddha, the sole medicine eliminating the suffering of all trans-migratory beings-causing them to flourish without any degeneration.

“We are very excited to organize the Lamdon Yarchos-Chenmo-2023 and request everyone to support us and cooperate to make the Lamdon Yarchos-Chenmo-2023 a success so that it can connect people through science, compassion and secular ethics.