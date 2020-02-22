Jubilant players of JK Bank team posing along with dignitaries and officials after receiving winner’s trophy at GGM Science College Hostel ground in Jammu.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Jubilant players of JK Bank team posing along with dignitaries and officials after receiving winner's trophy at GGM Science College Hostel ground in Jammu.
Jubilant players of JK Bank team posing along with dignitaries and officials after receiving winner's trophy at GGM Science College Hostel ground in Jammu.

Jubilant players of JK Bank team posing along with dignitaries and officials after receiving winner’s trophy at GGM Science College Hostel ground in Jammu.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR