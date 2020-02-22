Director, Police Academy Udhampur, Dr S D Singh along with other officers and participants at 3-day course on Human Rights and Criminal Justice System.
Director, Police Academy Udhampur, Dr S D Singh along with other officers and participants at 3-day course on Human Rights and Criminal Justice System.
Editorial
Law Commission sans members
Abolition of Toll Tax and impact on Industries
Attracting investors for promoting tourism
More posts for Nurses
Flats for police personnel
Zojila tunnel to undergo design changes