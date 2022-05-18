Jubilant J&K: J&K Govt creates Rs 500 cr Film Development Fund for 5 years

SRINAGAR, MAY 18: The Jammu and Kashmir government has created Film Development Fund (FDF) in the Information department for the fiscal year 2022-23, for disbursement of subsidies envisaged in the J&K Film Policy 2021.

To effectively implement the ambitious J&K Film policy, the government last year allocated Rs 500 crore to be payable in the next five years for financially supporting the development of a vibrant film ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. This policy is valid for 5 years from the date of notification.

According to the Film Policy, “starting from fiscal year 2022-23, a separate head of account shall be created as Film Development Fund, in the Information Department and an annual budgetary allocation of Rs. 100 crore for the remainder term of the Film Policy shall be made by the Finance Department for disbursement of subsidies to the eligible beneficiaries/ film makers who have applied for the same“.

Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC) would be the single point of contact for supporting development of a vibrant film ecosystem in the UT and will exclusively oversee the implementation of the Jammu & Kashmir Film Policy.

To ensure effective implementation of Film policy and make available relevant facilities to film makers, a Film Promotion and Facilitation Committee headed by the concerning District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioners) has been constituted at the district level.

The committee has the mandate to monitor shooting related activities and ensure stay facility in the government guest house/tourist lodge on payment basis and issuance of time bound certificate from the office of the District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner) in respect of shooting days after the shooting is over. It will ensure prompt disposal of the grievances directed at the district level offices.

The committee takes necessary action by calling a meeting of the Film Promotion and Facilitation Committee within 7 days of receiving directions from the JKFDC regarding the application. Post grant of permission by JKFDC, a Nodal Administrative Officer will coordinate with the Committee to facilitate shooting of the film till its completion.

In yet another significant move of the J&K government, Srinagar city is all set to witness a first of its kind National Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (NFFJK), a grand event to be organized by J&K Film Development Council (JKFDC) in association with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) from June 15 to 20th June 2022.

The idea behind this film festival is to highlight the film, music and creative ecosystem of J&K along with its natural and socio-cultural magnificence to the world.

Notably, the J&K Film Policy clearly states that the Jammu & Kashmir Film Festival would be organized with an aim to encourage the production of films of Aesthetic and technical excellence and social relevance. “The Film Festival will also aim at encouraging the study and appreciation of cinema as an art form. The government of J&K intends to bring in a system of awarding films and film makers.

Over 40+ awards will be given as part of the award ceremony during the festival including special awards for J&K regional films.