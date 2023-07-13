JU Gandhian Centre organizes Art of Living YES! Course at Balgran

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Gandhian Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Jammu, is organizing a three- day Art of Living YES! Course (Youth Empowerment Seminar) at Balgran Jammu from today.

Balgran is a charitable home for destitute children and the programme is being organised in collaboration with the Art of Living, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh chapter.

The Youth Empowerment Seminar (YES!) is a dynamic and fun program that challenges teens to take responsibility for their life and provides a comprehensive set of practical tools for releasing stress, mastering emotions, increasing energy levels and raising self-awareness. It also focuses on experiential processes in order to develop problem solving strategies.

Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Rector, Udhampur Campus was the chief guest in the inaugural session. In his inaugural address, he emphasised upon the need to have such workshops for laying the value based foundations of the youth, so that they are able to create a balance between needs and desires, thus contributing towards sustainable societies.

Shakti Sagar, an Art of Living faculty and District Teachers Coordinator gave a detailed overview of the workshop. He highlighted the different techniques and activities of the course which play an important role in addressing the physical, mental, social, and emotional development of the youth.

Vinod Raina, Secretary Balgran, acquainted the gathering about the manner in which the charitable home of Balgran works in supporting and catering to diverse needs of the children.

Earlier, Dr Seema Rohmetra, Incharge Director, Gandhian Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Jammu, presented the welcome address wherein she also spoke on the need for such workshops in building the character of children. She also expressed her gratitude to the entire Art of Living team and the managing body of Balgran in giving a concrete shape to her proposal regarding the conduct of the workshop.

Ajay Kapoor, State Coordinator, Bureau of Communications and Projects, presented the formal vote of thanks and also expressed the desire for having such collaborations working towards building stress free societies.

Others who attended the program, included Dr Sapna Sangra, Manju Aggarwal, Prabha Salathia, Urmila Bhat and Bipasha Raina. Dr Anju Gupta, senior Art of Living Teen Desk faculty shall be conducting the workshop for three days.