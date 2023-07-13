Preserving Dharmarth Trust temples, shrines responsibility of all: Ajatshatru

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Former minister and Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust Ajatshatru Singh emphasized on preserving the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the temples and shrines falling under the ambit of Dharmarth Trust.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of people, Trust and the Government to preserve and conserve ancient temples and shrines as these form a part of the unique heritage of the region.

Ajatshatru Singh held a whirlwind tour of the Trust’s Central Office and several temples in and around Jammu city to take stock of edifice, facilities and functioning of the management. Ranvijay Singh (Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust) accompanied Ajatshatru Singh during the visit.

The former minister said that the heritage that survives from the past is often unique and irreplaceable and therefore places the responsibility of preservation on all the stakeholders including the devotees and visitors. “Collective efforts are needed for the preservation and conservation of the rich heritage of this unique region housing people with diverse ethnicities”, he added.

Earlier, Ajatshatru Singh and Ranvijay Singh visited the Trust’s Central Office in Jammu and took stock of the functioning. Brig (Retired) RS Langeh (president, J&K Dharmarth Trust) and SSP (Retired) Ashok Kumar Sharma (secretary of the Trust) welcomed both the trustees and briefed them about functioning of the Trust. The trustees also met the staff.

Thereafter, the Trustees visited Sui Submli Temple in Akhnoor and interacted with the general public to have firsthand knowledge about their issues and problems. After getting specific inputs, Ajatshatru gave standing instructions for renovating and repairing the temple to face-lift the same.

Later, the Trustees visited Gadhadar Temple, Balram Temple, Shiv Nag Temple and Kuldevi Temple inside Mubarak Mandi Complex and take stock of the present status and actions required to rejuvenate these heritage sites.

Secretary of the Trust and other officials also accompanied the trustees during their visit to various temples in the vicinity.