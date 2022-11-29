JU Academic Council approves various new initatives

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: The Academic Council of University of Jammu met today under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai and approved various new initiatives of the university on academic front.

The agenda items, which were endorsed by the Academic Council, included starting of MA Defence & Strategic Studies at JU from the current session, B Com, LL.B (5 Year) & B Pharmacy at Udhampur Campus, MA Programme in Performing Arts (IMFA-UoJ), PG Diploma in Culture and Heritage Tourism in Jammu Region, revival of Gandhian Study Centre, renaming of Directorate of Distance Education as Directorate of Distance and Open Learning, allocation of Research Grant of Rs 2 lac and Rs 1.5 lac to each faculty member of Science and non- Science Disciplines, constitution and setting up of the ‘Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board’ in the Directorate of Distance Education, establishment of the Incubation Innovation Entrepreneurship Skill Development Centre (IIESDC) with the Verticals, instituting the Best Teaching Department Award for each Faculty, . creation of the “Tsetan & Rigzin Best Athlete Award.” for one male & one female best athlete of JU in memory of two ace athletes.

The Academic Council also approved the scheme of giving relevant credits in achievement categories (NCC/NSS/ Cultural/ Sports/ Bharat Scouts & Guides) in each course of the relevant semesters to the students of Four year Under Graduate Programme (FYUGP) under NEP-2020 for the Academic Session 2022 onwards.

Various other important academic matters of the University related to admission, examination, research etc were also discussed in the Academic Council meeting, which was attended by Deans of various Faculties, Rectors/Directors of the Offsite campuses, Heads of the Departments, Conveners of Boards of Studies, College Principals and other officials of the University.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Umesh Rai exuded confidence that the University of Jammu will touch new milestones in academic excellence. He exhorted upon JU fraternity to use all modes of technology, which enable the University to touch new milestones.

During the meeting, around 25 agenda items were presented by JU Registrar, Prof Arvind Jasrotia. Threadbare discussions were held on each of the agenda items along with the Action Taken Report on the resolutions of the last Academic Council.

Dr Sumita Sharma, Deputy Registrar presented the vote of thanks.